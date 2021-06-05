AUBURN — The virtual Hands-On History Camp will return for another season, as the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, Seward House Museum, and Seymour Library are teaming up to bring history to life for children ages 8-10.
The camp will be held online from July 19-23. Registration is free, courtesy of a grant from M&T Bank. Campers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Campers will be provided kits with a week’s worth of activities and supplies, all of which will be used through the online guidance of site staff. In addition to learning about local history, campers will help build a community time capsule, preserve their own family’s history, and become living art works.
To make reservations or to find out more, contact Geoffrey Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.