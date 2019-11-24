LYONS — The Lyons Heritage Society will host a booth at the Museum of Wayne County’s Christmas Boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 7 at 21 Butternut St.
The society will sell kits containing a large Peppermint Pig, velvet pouch and gold hammer. Smaller pigs also are available.
The story of the Peppermint Pig goes back to the Victorian Era. It is said that in the late 1800s, the candy peppermint pig was shared after holiday dinners by passing the pig (in a red velvet bag) around the table to be cracked with a golden hammer. Each person takes a turn at it and then has a piece of candy. The tradition is supposed to represent good luck and prosperity in the coming year.
Because the Hotchkiss Peppermint Oil company supplied peppermint oil to companies around the world, the Heritage Society offers the pig to Lyons to illustrate the use of peppermint oil in candy.
The Society will have peppermint soap, lotions and candy for sale, too.
For more information, call (315) 879-7617.