ONTARIO — Heritage Square Museum will be closed for guided tours and events until further notice.
However, the grounds are open and the public is encouraged to visit to sit and read the timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn and take a self-guided outdoor tour of the grounds using the informational signs in front of each building.
Heritage Square Museum is owned and operated by the Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society, 7147 Ontario Center Road.
For more information, visit www.heritagesquaremuseum.org.