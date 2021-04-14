PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra will hold an Underground Railroad Talk and Walk program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Attendees will meet at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St.
There is no charge for this event, although donations are welcome.
The program is presented in two parts. The first will consist of a talk and discussion about the many people and places that played a part in Palmyra during the Underground Railroad ear. The second part includes a walk around the village with Executive Director Bonnie Hays. She will point out the many related sites to the UGRR.
Attendees are asked to call and reserve a spot, as seating is limited. Phone (315) 597-6981 or email historicpalmyra@gmail.com.
COVID-19 guidelines will apply, including face coverings and social distancing.