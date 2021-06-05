PALMYRA — A sign dedication will take place at the Historic Palmyra Museum complex at 136-140 Market St. Monday, beginning at 7 p.m.
The sign was the result of work done by fifth-grade researchers from Karin Thomas’ Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School class. The Pomeroy Foundation provided the sign.
Upon completion of their research, the fifth-graders won first-place honors for their project on the state level and a cash prize of $200. They received their honors at a luncheon in Saratoga Springs at the Military Archives Museum, and have been saving their prize for this occasion. The funds will be used to anchor the sign.
During the urban renewal time of destruction of old buildings from 1964-76, Historic Palmyra and many of its members — and village residents — worked to save the north side of East Main Street business district, as well as Market Street. The classes of 2026, ’27, and ’28 have made this study of the Wm. Phelps General Store and home a two-year research project. The theme was 1826, and the Phelps property fit the category well.
When given a choice as to what the research should be about, the entire class chose the Phelps property, which is included in the Market Street Historic District of 1972.
A film made and directed by the fifth-grade researchers will be shown at the event.