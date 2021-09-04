LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society is hosting its final Pure Oil Station Sale of 2021. The two-day sale is on Friday and Saturday(Sept. 10-11), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the old Pure Oil Station on the corner of Route 14 and Canal Street.
There will be antiques, furniture, household items, books, electronics, toys and games, jewelry, bookcases and more up for grabs. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Wayne County Historical Society and Museum of Wayne County History.
For more information or to donate items to the sale, call the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or email info@waynehistory.org. In addition, folks are encouraged to visit and subscribe to www.waynehistory.org for all Museum news and updates.