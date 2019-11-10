BUTLER — The Butler Historical Preservation Society had its annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Butler Center Church Museum.
Steve Cotten, a former resident of Butler, presented the original steam whistle that blew at the Hibbard Basket Factory in the late 1800s.
Aaron and Darcy Petrosino, also former residents of Butler, donated several cash recorders (forerunner of the cash register) invented by Azel Hough of South Butler in 1892 as well as what is believed to be a ledger book from the general store in South Butler, which has been moved to the Genesee Country Museum.
Featured presenters were Jose and Lia Berenguer from Lake Bluff Honey Bee Farm in Huron. They gave an interesting talk on the life of honey bees.
Following the presentations, refreshments were served and many interesting discussions took place about history in Butler.