GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s History Happy Hours are back.
Curator John Marks presents “A Brief History of Women in Geneva” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Drum Brewing on East Castle Street. Marks will share a captioned slide show of historical images and information about women in Geneva.
The program looks at the changing roles of women over time and highlights some of the achievements of Geneva women.
The slides will run on a continuous loop. Marks will be available to chat, and he will welcome people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Next month’s History Happy Hour will be Aug. 17.
Call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org for more information.