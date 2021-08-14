CANANDAIGUA — Author Dick Chait will talk about the architecture and legacies of Claude Bragdon, who designed the Ontario County Historical Society’s museum, on Aug. 19. The talk, which will be hosted in the museum at 55 N. Main St., will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The program will consist of a 45-minute presentation and 15 minutes of questions and answers. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided courtesy of sponsors Richard Osgood Senior Architectural Associate of Rochester and In. Site: Architecture of Geneva.
Chait is a local author who was born and raised in Rochester and now lives in Virginia. He was a senior research manager with the U.S. Department of Defense and a visiting professor at the U.S. Military and Air Force academies.
Since retiring in 2012, Chait has written numerous articles published by the New York Central System Historical Society, and is a self-published author. He will have a variety of his books available for purchase.
Find out more at www.OCHS.org.