DRESDEN — The Council for Secular Humanism’s Robert Green Ingersoll Birthplace Museum will not open as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend, and will remain closed until further notice.
“Whether in midsummer or fall or in 2021, the Robert Ingersoll Birthplace Museum will re-open,” said Tom Flynn, director of the Ingersoll Museum and Editor of Free Inquiry magazine.
The Museum will open whenever conditions permit.
Information on opening dates will be posted at secularhumanism.org/ingersoll.
Opened to the public for the first time on Memorial Day in 1993, the Robert Green Ingersoll Birthplace Museum was purchased in 1987 and restored by the Council for Secular Humanism, a program of the Center for Inquiry. The museum takes visitors to New York’s Finger Lakes region on a journey through one of America’s most transformative eras through the eyes and voice of the 19th century’s most popular, erudite, and electric public speaker, known as “The Great Agnostic” for his powerful and persuasive speeches advancing reason and secularism.
