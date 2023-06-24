Newark-Arcadia Historical Society lists events
NEWARK — Once again the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society is celebrating summer with its strawberry social from noon to 3 p.m. today at the museum, 120 High St.
Come for the strawberries, stay for the music and conversation. Plus, the new museum exhibit, “Transportation,” will be unveiled.
In other news:
- The Marbletown Schoolhouse at 6631 Miller Road opens for the season on July 1, from 1-3 p.m. The schoolhouse will be open on Saturdays during July and August.
- Summer hours at the High Street museum begin July 5. In addition to being open from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays, the museum will be open from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays in July and August.
Bicentennial parade participants sought
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee is encouraging all towns, villages and organizations to be a part of the bicentennial parade to be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 in Penn Yan. Clubs, service organizations, historical societies, bands and any other interested groups are encouraged to sign up.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Yates County History Center, the Village of Penn Yan office, and at the Yates County Historian’s office, or go to www.yatescounty/bicentennial. Please sign up by July 28.
Get more information from yatesbicentennial@gmail.com or 315-536-5147.