Ed. note: Beginning today and continuing each Thursday for the next 52 weeks, the Times will publish a brief piece about Wayne County history. Some of those will appear on our front page, while many will appear elsewhere in our A section. The impetus behind this idea: Wayne County will celebrate its Bicentennial on April 11, 2023. We hope you enjoy the look back into the county’s history.
Wayne County, originally included in lands of Ontario and Seneca counties, became a separate county on April 11, 1823.
The county is named after Brigadier General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, who was a Revolutionary War hero.
On July 16, 1779, Wayne ordered his men to unload their muskets and fix bayonets. Armed only with a half-pike, he then personally led a nighttime bayonet attack lasting 30 minutes.
Although shot in the head, he continued the attack, and his three columns of about 1,500 light infantry stormed and captured British fortifications at Stony Point, a cliffside redoubt commanding the southern Hudson River.
The battle ended with around 550 prisoners taken, with fewer than 100 casualties for Wayne’s forces. The Continental Congress awarded him a medal for the victory.
It was after this battle that he earned the name “Mad” Anthony for what his fellow soldiers saw as tactical bravery and courage.
There are 16 Wayne counties in the United States. All but one of them — the one in Utah — were named after Brigadier General “Mad” Anthony Wayne. Other than New York, the others named after him are in Michigan, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.