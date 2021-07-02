Wayne County will be 200 years old in 2023. Many efforts are underway to make this historical event memorable for all county residents.
One of these efforts is to compile a book of non-fiction memoirs, photographs, poems, essays, artwork, biographical pieces, and news articles of your personal memories of people you knew, things you did, and places you have visited within Wayne County. To submit something, email amberlinson@gmail.com. Write “Bicentennial Memory Book, (your last name)” in the subject line.
Word counts for prose can be up to 2,500 words and poetry caps at 30 lines (counting blank lines). You also must include contributor’s contact information and a bio (under 100 words in third person).
Artwork or photographs should be submitted with the artist’s last name as the file name. Also, include a brief description of the image in the body of the email. Do not send originals; send only photocopies.
Submissions are due no later than Jan. 1, 2022. If you need assistance with your submission, wish to have a collaborator to assist in writing your memoir, or have questions, contact amberlinson@gmail.com.