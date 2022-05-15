An early newspaper article that I found not long ago in our museum archives piqued my interest in writing this piece for publication. It gave me a completely different hi(story) of how Lyons was named.
But before I get into writing about this, I want to point out the dilemmas that historians face in cases like this, where there exist two completely different stories — in this case, how Lyons was named. A true historian is one whose qualified profession is in the field of history through their formal education, in which they learn how to interpret historical information from a variety of resources. They have to weigh that information determining whether it’s a primary or secondary source. And remembering also that oral history plays a big part in their research. The art of interpreting and presenting history isn’t always easy!
So, with that said, Lyons was (according to most sources) named in 1796 by Capt. Charles Williamson, a Scotsman and land agent for the Pulteney Estates. His task was to develop the wilderness surrounding the “Forks” and attract settlers to the area. The most common version of the naming of Lyons and a widely accepted story is written in the book, “The Towpath,” printed in 1945 by Arch Merrill. He was a noted New York state historical author and assistant newspaper editor of the Democrat & Chronicle for 27 years. He describes the naming of Lyons like this:
“The tall man in the blue military cloak and the powdered wig reined in his horse and the little cavalcade came to a halt.
“All that sunny day of 1794, Capt. Charles Williamson, agent for British interests that owned a wilderness empire, had been following the sylvan stream that flows northward from Canandaigua Lake. Now he and his men had come to the junction with another rippling stream, the river called by the Indians Ganargua.
“The bright blue eyes of the land agent glistened as they swept the landscape. Tall elms and drooping willows hung over the waters. A huddle of log cabins, reared by the first settlers five years before, bordered the place where the waters met. All about stretched the marshy meadows, the woodland with the sunlit openings, the periphery of rounded hills.
“Williamson turned to Charles Cameron, his fellow Scot and his right arm in all his undertakings, saying: ‘This is in miniature the union of the Rivers Rhone and Saone in France and so I shall call the town I build here Lyons.’
“So it came about that yet an unborn village in the American wilds at the confluence of the Canandaigua Outlet and Ganargua was given the name of an Old World City at the meting place of two greater rivers.”
This is the author Merrill’s interpretation of the naming of Lyons, based on his knowledge and resources he used.
The second source is a newspaper article that appeared on Jan. 30, 1929, and was written by local historian J.H. Cosart. Apparently, Cosart was asked by the local Lions Club to be a guest speaker and talk about “Old Lyons.” In this article, he refers to two other newspapers with articles dated 1845 and 1855. The latter described Lyons as far back as 1808. In that part, Cosart talked about the naming of Lyons. He said that the naming of Lyons was mentioned in the July 20, 1855, edition of the Wayne County Whig newspaper. He cites a Mr. Romeyn, who writes about Lyons in 1808 with a different “take” on the genesis of Lyons’ name:
“The village took the name of Lyons, I was told by Samuel Scott, who was born here of pioneer stock, in honor of a man by that name (LYONS) (we often see the name in print) who came here on the opening of the canal and became so popular by buying produce at good prices and paying cash, that they changed the name from ‘The Forks’ to Lyons. Scott said he knew this to be a fact. The village undoubtedly began to grow rapidly on completion of the canal in 1827.”
That last sentence is inaccurate because the canal was completed in 1825. Also, Lyons was established in 1811, before the beginning of the digging of the canal in 1817. Here is the newspaper article that I quoted (second article):
The last brief history I cited on the naming of Lyons is quite interesting, but not true. According to New York State Law, Lyons was officially established March 1, 1811, when the state Legislature passed a law separating Lyons from the Town of Sodus; it took effect on April 1, 1811. At that time, the present Town of Arcadia was part of the new Town of Lyons (see image for the official part of the legislative document).
The moral: Be careful of what you read that seems to be presented as historical fact because it may not be. However, what an interesting twist on Lyons hi(story)!