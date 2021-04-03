MARION — The Marion Historic Association, in conjunction with the Town Board, will dedicate three new William G. Pomeroy historic markers at 11 a.m. April 24, starting in front of the Marion Library at 4036 Maple Ave.
The markers were obtained by applying for a grant through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The first one marks the location of what originally was the Cobblestone Academy site that was demolished to build a new school. This school was purchased by the Pomona Grange 214 in 1904 and later sold to the town for $1 in 1996 to be used as a library.
The second marker is to honor Dr. Allen S. Russell, a local doctor, pharmacist, Civil War surgeon and state Assemblyman in 1875. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue and South Main St.
The third marker is at the site of the first fire hall built in Marion in 1914. This building was sold in 1958 to the town and is currently in use as the Town Hall.
The public is welcome to attend the dedication event, which will follow CDC guidelines.