SYRACUSE — The next grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Transportation Canal Marker Grant Program is open.
The roadside marker program commemorates the historical significance of transportation canals in the United States. Grants cover the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping.
Canal marker grants are available to 501©(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities within the United States. Often, municipal historians or local historical organizations — or related nonprofits — will apply for a marker on behalf of a property owner.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online letter of intent to verify primary sources by Oct. 16. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker.
The final application deadline is Nov. 16.
Canal markers must be installed near an existing or former canal site and recognize a historical fact that occurred more than 50 years before the year of the grant application. Currently that year is 1970.
The colors of the markers in this program are light blue with black trim and lettering. Grant applicants have the option of selecting between two canal-themed logos.
To apply for a grant or review application guidelines, visit the Foundation’s historic canals program page: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/historic-canals/.