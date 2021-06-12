PENN YAN — Yates County History Center Executive Director Tricia Noel will give a lecture about the abolitionists, freedom seekers and Underground Railroad in Yates County.
It’s set for 11 a.m. June 19 via Zoom.
People from a variety of races, classes, and genders participated in the activities of the Underground Railroad. They did so as an act of civil disobedience. Although slavery was abolished in Northern states, slavery was legal in the United States until 1865. Under federal law, if caught, a freedom seeker had to be returned to slavery. People who aided freedom seekers could face fines and imprisonment.
This lecture is based on the current exhibit “A Dangerous Freedom,” which is being shown in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum and was funded by an action grant from NY Humanities.
Call (315) 536-7318 to register. The cost is $8 for center members and $12 for non-members.
The Path Through History weekend is organized by New York state. Events across New York are held June 19-20. Go to Iloveny.com for more information.