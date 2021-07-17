PENN YAN — Yates County History Center Executive Director Tricia Noel will lead a lecture focusing on the history of inoculations and vaccines. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 24 outdoors at 107 Chapel St.
Noel will talk about the diseases that plagued our ancestors, along with the science and research that went into defeating them with inoculations and vaccines.
Preregistration is required to attend. Face coverings are mandated. Call (315) 536-7318 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. The cost is $8 for history center members and $12 for non-members.
In the case of inclement weather, the rain date is July 31.