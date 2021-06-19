SYRACUSE — The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which is responsible for more than 1,000 blue-and-yellow historical markers nationwide, is launching a program dedicated to preserving the stories of regional foods specialties across the United States.
According to a press release issued Monday, the Hungry for History grant program will fund the creation of roadside markers that will celebrate the history of some of our country’s most beloved foods.
Foundation officials said they noticed an uptick in interest from communities looking to promote foods special to them, including an application from Fairmont, W.Va., that sought to highlight a pepperoni roll baked for coal miners there generations ago.
To qualify for the Hungry for History grant program, the regional food specialty must be a prepared, ready-to-eat dish with at least two ingredients that originated before 1960. The dish must still be available to eat today, and have historical significance to the surrounding community.
All applications must also include primary source documentation like an old newspaper article or menu that proves the food’s authenticity and significance to the region. Find a list of primary source documents at https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/hungry-for-history/primary-sources/.
Hungry for History letters of intent are due by July 26, with the grant application deadline set for Aug. 30. The foundation will award the marker grants in November and December.
Prospective applicants must apply through a local 501©(3) organization like a historical society, nonprofit academic institutions, or a local, state or federal government entity.
Find all of the program’s information at https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/hungry-for-history/.