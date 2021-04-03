SYRACUSE — The newest round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program opened Monday.
The program was developed to help local communities commemorate their unique legends and folklore, and to promote cultural tourism, with roadside markers.
“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “They help educate the public, encourage pride of place and promote economic activity.”
Legends & Lore marker grants are available to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities in 11 states, including New York. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping.
To view program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/3tNCoAV. The application deadline is May 3.
In addition to the Legends & Lore marker program, the Pomeroy Foundation offers marker grant programs with themes spanning a range of topics, from women’s suffrage and civil rights to the National Register of Historic Places. Search, filter and view all of the Foundation’s funded markers and plaques nationwide at https://bit.ly/3lJEPl9.