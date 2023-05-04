SENECA FALLS — Preserve Seneca Falls will host a session geared toward repair of historic windows in the town’s Historic District on May 17. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.
The public is invited.
Mitch Rowe, retiring Seneca County manager and former director of the Rochester Parks and Buildings Department, will offer introductory remarks. Steve Jordan, a recognized restorer of historic windows, will discuss the importance of historic windows and compare the cost of repair of historic windows versus replacement with modern windows.
Preserve Seneca Falls representative Emil Bove Jr. noted that preservation and reuse of the fabric of historic structures in Seneca Falls, including original windows, has been a top priority for federal, state and local officials for many years.
Bove added that Goal 19 of the town comprehensive plan recognizes the importance of preserving the town’s historic fabric, as it calls for new residential and commercial development … consistent with our historical, architectural, and small-town rural character.
Preserve Seneca Falls is a 501(c)(3) organization created to recognize, preserve and revitalize the historic, architectural, and cultural resources of Seneca Falls.
For more information on the organization or May 17 meeting, contact Bove at emilbove@yahoo.com.