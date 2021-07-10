SHORTSVILLE — Harry Tuttle, the author of Lehigh Valley Railroad Stories Manchester Yard, will autograph books from 1-3 p.m. Sunday(July 11) at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society on East High Street. His appearance will be part of the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society’s open house.
Tuttle’s 154-page book has over 400 stories by and about workers at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard and local communities. The narrative features more than 50 images. The book describes the people aspect of the railroad.
Tuttle will have books for sale. For those who cannot attend the signing, his book is available from Amazon books or from Smashwords Ebooks by searching for the book’s title.
On July 28, Tuttle will hold another book-signing at the same location from 5-7 p.m.