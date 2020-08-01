SENECA FALLS — Longtime Seneca Falls Historical Society Eleanor W. McIntyre died last year at age 97.
A 30-year volunteer, she was extremely knowledgeable about local Seneca Falls history and enjoyed giving tours at the Museum at 55 Cayuga St. She especially enjoyed working with the young people who participated in Museum activities.
In memory of McIntyre, her family has partnered with the Historical Society to establish the Ellie McIntyre Summer Intern Memorial, which will be used for a summer student internship. The yearly program will run for six weeks and the selected rising-senior Mynderse Academy student will have the opportunity to experience and appreciate local history. Duties will range from learning to care and protect historical artifacts and archives, to assisting with tours and working closely with the Society staff.
To contribute to the memorial fund, contact the Historical Society at sfhs@rochester.rr.com.
For more information, call (315) 568-8412, or visit sfhistoricalsociety.org