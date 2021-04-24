GENEVA — The final program of the Geneva Historical Society’s 2021 Spring Lecture Series, “Provocative Mothers Raising Precocious Daughters: Women’s Rights Leaders from the Finger Lakes,” is set for 7 p.m. May 4.
Suzanne Schnittman authored “Provocative Mothers and Their Precocious Daughters: 19th Century Women’s Rights Leaders,” which presents the engaging lives of four pioneers in the women’s rights and abolitionist movements and their four daughters. Each woman helped procure woman suffrage in her own way, demonstrating the richness of family influences in building activism and character. Schnittman will share some of their most enticing stories, including several with connections to the Finger Lakes region.
Schnittman earned a Ph.D. in American history at the University of Rochester. After teaching for many years at a number of New York schools, including Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, she retired to pursue her passion: women’s history. She currently works as an independent scholar, researching women like those she explores in her latest book.
The Rochester resident’s book is available on Amazon, and a copy will be given away to one participant in the May 4 program. Participants must be present online to win.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lecture will be presented virtually through Zoom, and advance registration is required. A device, internet connection, and email address are necessary to participate. To register, participants should visit genevahistoricalsociety.com and click on the events calendar. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
To register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete by 12 noon the day of the program.
The lecture series is supported in part by the Samuel B. Williams fund for programs in the Humanities and is free and open to the public.