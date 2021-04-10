GENEVA — The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes, in partnership with the Geneva Historical Society, will present the virtual program, "How Nestlé Sweetened Life in Upstate New York" by Central New York historian and author Jim Farfaglia, at 7 p.m. April 22.
For nearly 100 years, the Oswego County community of Fulton was known as the city that smelled like chocolate. As home to Nestlé’s first (and largest) U.S. factory, it was there that Nestlé Quik and the Crunch Bar were invented, and Toll House Morsels poured off assembly lines. The story of why Nestlé’s Swiss founders chose Fulton for their production is one of our country’s most inspiring success stories.
This presentation by the author of a book on Nestlé’s history in Fulton combines research from the company’s archives and interviews with its former workers.
Farfaglia writes about Central New York history, including books on The Blizzard of ’66, Nestlé’s first U.S. chocolate factory, Oswego County’s unique muck farms, and the founding of New York state’s first search-and-rescue team. His latest book (out in 2021) is about Camp Hollis, a children’s residential camp which started as a summer respite for children at risk of tuberculosis.
To attend the virtual meeting, you need a device, internet connection, and email address. To register, go to https://genevahistoricalsociety.com/. The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151.
Registrations are limited to 100 people and must be complete before noon April 22.