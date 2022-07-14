Wayne County is gearing up for its 200th birthday next April 11. Planning since 2019, the Bicentennial Committee is organizing events, working on an assortment of projects, and getting the word out about this significant milestone.
Bicentennial co-chairs Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox, along with planning committee members, assure there will be something for everyone. They are encouraging people to “Explore, Discover, Visit, and Celebrate” Historic Wayne County.
A bicentennial commemorative calendar for 2022 and ’23, filled with more than 800 bits of Wayne County history and more than 300 historic photos covering a variety of local interest subjects, was released in the fall of 2021. Not a datebook calendar, this “history book” will be of interest for many years to come.
This spring, a Kids Activity Book was released to all fourth-grade students across Wayne County, as well as to public libraries. Now entering its second printing, the book will soon be available at historical societies and make its way again to fourth-graders in the 2022-23 school year. Providing a brief history of each of the 15 towns, accompanied with word searches, crossword puzzles, coloring pages, and more, the activity book is a treasure for kids of all ages.
Be sure to be on the lookout at local parades and other events for the bicentennial float, the creation of Town of Rose Supervisor Dick Lasher and Town of Huron Supervisor and county Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Eygnor. The float has made appearances in parades across the county since 2021. A very colorful and endearing work of art the county takes great pride in, the float will continue to make the parade and event circuit throughout the county this year and next.
Forthcoming in the fall of 2022, in time for holiday gift-giving, will be a bicentennial memories book comprised of local writings, essays, memoirs, poems, and artwork, reflective of life in Wayne County in the 20th and 21st centuries, with submissions from across the county.
If you enjoy local history, the bicentennial Facebook/Instagram pages are very popular. Daily posts on local history, events, and people have provided viewers with a new curiosity about their community as well as other communities in Wayne County. In addition to the social media posts, former Sodus Point Historian Bruce Farrington, with other local historians, has created “Bicentennial Minutes,” short, 3- to 5-minute history videos on a wide range of topics from all around Wayne County. There are 52 programs that will be published on various media platforms once a week.
For fast access to direct links of already published bicentennial minutes, and to see future program topics, visit the bicentennial website (see below), select bicentennial projects, and the choose bicentennial minutes.
More projects are in the working stages right now, which will be rolled out over the next year. Many of these will help raise funds for other projects.
Bicentennial town committees are visible at the local farmers markets and other community events. Be sure to stop by the bicentennial table to learn more.
The 2023 dates for the Wayne County Bicentennial:
April 11 — Birthday Bicentennial Celebration in Lyons at the courthouse and Lyons Community Center. This event will be streamed and recorded.
May 13 — Bicentennial Gala at Carey Lake, Walworth. Dining, dancing, and a program.
Aug. 14-18 — Bicentennial Torch Relay. Two hundred designated runners will carry the torch 200 miles across Wayne County over the course of five days. More runners are welcome to accompany the designated runners. The relay will begin in Palmyra Aug. 14 and conclude in Palmyra Aug. 18 in time for the Wayne County Fair Parade.
Aug. 19 — Bicentennial Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair. With a history-based theme, supported by old-time games, reenactors, historic music programs, heritage food, and other exhibits, this day is sure to encourage a continued curiosity in our local history.
Several good ways to keep abreast of the bicentennial are: