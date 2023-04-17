WEST BLOOMFIELD — Long before supermarkets and fast-food restaurants, people in rural areas relied on general stores to supply provisions. Over time general stores became the centers of small towns — places people frequented not just for daily needs but for a bit of gossip.
Today, they have largely disappeared, although a few still operate around the country. In the town of West Bloomfield a former general store, shuttered for decades, is being restored by the building’s owners, Alicia and Todd Campbell.
The couple began the challenging process to restore the brick, Greek Revival-style building at 9016 Routes 5&20 a few years ago after restoring two neighboring buildings on the north side of the main road, near the intersection with County Road 37 and Route 65.
The Campbells will present historical information and early photos of the building at the West Bloomfield Historical Society’s first program of the calendar year at 7 p.m. April 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. so the public can browse the latest exhibits.
The couple is interested in the recollections and stories about the store from longtime residents. Attendees are invited to bring photos of the store (interior or exterior) as well.
“The information we gather could potentially help influence a design within the restoration; we would also like to compile the information to be retained at the Historical Society for future visitors,” Alicia Campbell explained. “We would enjoy having the information for our interest, and to pass on to others — as we get a lot of questions about the building and its prior use.”
The Campbells, who settled in West Bloomfield about 30 years ago, first restored their early 19th-century home. That effort garnered the Landmark Society of Western NY’s “Historic Home Award” in 2012. Their work was recognized by the preservation group again in 2020 with the “Blood, Sweat and Tears” Award for their hands-on restoration of three pre-Civil War buildings — their home (1835), the cobblestone insurance office (1841), and the adjacent commercial building or general store (1840). The award recognizes building owners who have physically engaged in the preservation and restoration of their property through self-education and countless hours of do-it-yourself work.
The general store has served many commercial enterprises and presently has two apartments on the second floor. The downstairs is being renovated. According to the Campbells, the front windows and entry doors have been redone but there is more to do.
“We are changing the color of the paint, replicating the original trim on the front of the building, and working other miscellaneous repairs such as brick repair and basement window installation,” Alicia said, adding that the couple hopes to lease the main floor for office space.
The cobblestone insurance building is now being leased to a business called “Spirit, Spindle & Root,” which is owned by Vanessa Hanks.
Todd Campbell is the West Bloomfield town supervisor.