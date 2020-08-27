PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has begun to post its educational events to the video hosting platform, Vimeo.
Two of the lectures available for free viewing were part of the Revolutionary War digital conference offered at the end of July, sponsored by Johnson-Costello American Legion Post #355.
YCHC Director Tricia Noel speaks in “Immigrants Who Got the Job Done: Foreign Fighters in the American Revolution, including General LaFayette and Baron von Steuben.” Local Daughters of the American Revolution regent Ellen Chirco’s lecture on the Revolutionary War Veterans of Yates County also is available for viewing.
The public is also invited to enjoy a two-part presentation by Keuka Lake Renegade’s members Merrill and Denny Race, Jack Close and Leon Gavigan. The outdoor cooking presentation features a 1750s-era encampment complete with tent, period costuming and authentic living quarters. Several dishes are prepared on the fire with plenty of information and recipes shared.
This two-part presentation was made possible by the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature, and administered by Auburn Public Theater’s Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants Program.
On Sept. 5, a timely lecture by Noel on the history of inoculations and vaccines comes to the History Center’s Vimeo channel.
In celebration of NYS Path Through History weekend October 10-11, the History Center will present “A Walk Through Yates County History” on Vimeo. This annual event features stories of historic figures who now rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.
This year local volunteer actors will bring stories of Abraham Wagener, Frankie Merson, Julia Sheppard, Susannah Hatmaker, and John Thomas to life. Their stories touch on topics such as the Spanish flu, women’s suffrage, the Underground Railroad and more.
To access the Yates County History Center’s Vimeo channel, visit www.yatespast.org and click the link on the homepage.
The History Center, at 107 Chapel St., is open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. There are a variety of exhibits, including “A Dangerous Freedom: Abolitionists, Freedom Seekers and the Underground Railroad in Yates County.”
Call (315) 536-7318 for an appointment or for more information.
Donations are welcome.