PENN YAN — Test your knowledge of Yates County history by joining a Scavenger Hunt organized by the Yates County History Center. Create a team of four (the fee is $20 per team), register with the YCHC by calling (315) 536-7318, then solve the history clues to earn prizes.
The hunt begins April 24 and continues until May 10. Places of interest in every one of the county’s townships have been selected.
Once your team hunts down the place in question, take a photo of it with a team member in the photo. Then, email your photos to ycghs@yatespast.org to score points. Points for correctly identified items lead to chances to win gift-basket prizes.
To register your team, call the Yates County History Center at (315) 526-7318. Additional team members may participate at $10 each.
All registrants will receive clues and rules April 23.