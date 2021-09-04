PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will begin a nine-stop tour of locations throughout the county, bringing portable digitizing equipment to scan historic photos and documents.
The first stop is the village of Dresden office, at 3 Firehouse Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
The scanning project will enable residents to share a digital copy of precious items while keeping the originals. It’s funded by the South Central Regional Library Council. Scans will added to Yates County History Center collections and be shared with nyheritage.net.
As the Yates County Bicentennial approaches in 2023, the History Center wishes to preserve historic documents and photos from all corners of the county. Additional sites for scanning will be announced as conditions allow, continuing through 2022.
If you’d like to share your large collections or wishing more information about the scanning history roadshow, call the Yates County History Center at (315) 536-7318.