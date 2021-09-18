MACEDON — Fall Festival weekends are back at Long Acre Farms every weekend through the end of October.
The theme for the 2021 Amazing Maize Maze is apples, which is no surprise since Wayne County produces 41% of New York state’s crop. The 5-acre corn field will depict a large tree with an apple in the middle and a basket of apples on the ground. As guests navigate the paths they will learn some facts about apples statewide and around the world.
Maze navigators are encouraged to collect pieces of a puzzle located in mailboxes throughout the maze. These pieces can be taped onto their game board, and if all 12 mailboxes are found, the pieces will build a picture of the whole maze that the guest can then use to navigate their way out.
The average time in the maze can vary from 30 minutes to over two hours, depending on the person.
Weekend barnbuster admission tickets cost $15 for those 3 and older. Tickets include the Amazing Maize and Animal Tracks mazes, the Back 40 play area, and unlimited cow train and wagon rides. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entrance to the maze scheduled for 4 p.m.
Moonlight Mazes in the dark offer a different experience. They run each Friday through Oct. 29. Moonlight Maze admission is $18 for those 18 and older and $15 for ages 5-17. Groups with children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult in the maze at all times.
For more information, directions and a calendar of events, visit www.longacrefarms.com.