(Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of Walt Gable’s piece on Seneca Falls native Grace Woodworth, best known for taking the last photograph of Susan B. Anthony. The first installment appeared on Page 8A on Saturday, Aug. 1.)
Grace Woodworth left Rochester in 1908. Exactly what she did for the next three years is unclear. Very possibly she spent some time as a photographer in Oswego.
About 1911, Woodworth moved back to Seneca Falls. Even while in Rochester, she had kept rather close contact with her hometown. She maintained her membership in the Presbyterian Church and returned to Seneca Falls often for holidays. A niece claimed Woodworth returned home around 1908 to care for her widowed mother. (Her father Josiah Woodworth had died in 1906). By 1908, her brother, Elmer, had moved to Rochester, and her sister, Edith, had married and moved to Peoria, Ill. Although Woodworth’s older sister, Jennie, might have been able to care for their mother, Woodworth might have regarded herself as the only family member who could provide a steady income for her mother and sister.
Back in Seneca Falls, Woodworth and her sister, Jeannie, both unmarried, lived at 16 Johnston St. On Nov. 3, 1911 she opened a photography studio at 85 Fall St. As best as may be determined from a study of local business directories, Woodworth may well have been the first woman to open her own photography studio in Seneca Falls. Her business prospered. The special Nov. 15, 1912 edition of the Seneca Falls Reveille newspaper, titled “An Illustrated Description of the Manufacture and Business Interests of Seneca Falls,” described Woodworth as one of the business people who had done much to strengthen the town. In the article, Woodworth is described as follows:
“Miss Woodworth has had years of experience studying her art and gaining the knowledge of the best artists which combined with her natural ability and love for the artistic and beautiful, has placed her in the front rank of artistic photographers … Her studio is 85 Fall Street, where she has a great abundance of light, as well as fine instruments, and every other convenience for producing work of the best order. In her studio may be found specimens of the photographic art which are as fine as in any section of the state. Photographs in every style are taken; careful attention given to finishing and mounting amateur work; kodaker’s pictures treated in the most careful manner.”
That last sentence references “kodaker’s pictures.” More and more people were beginning to use Kodak cameras to take their own pictures, usually with the intent of transforming them into small postcards that could be mailed to friends and relatives. The film from these Kodak cameras typically was processed either by the Kodak company in Rochester or by some other film processor. Woodworth would process these “kodaker’s pictures” locally.
Woodworth had competition from another commercial photographer in Seneca Falls, who advertised cheaper prices, but Woodworth emphasized “artistic quality.” She advertised that her photography was “a work of art not a passing fad.” The Feb. 16, 1912 issue of the Reveille newspaper contained this Woodworth Studio ad:
“Do You Know that one of the principal reasons why one photograph is better than another, is on account of the hand-work upon the plate before the pictures are printed, and upon the print in finishing? Doesn’t it stand to reason that there cannot be much time given to this very particular work, in the making of so called “cheap photos”? We make photographs of splendid value for $1 a dozen. But our beautiful Sepia Platinum Etchings at $3 are sold in many of the best city studios at more than double the price. See our work, get our prices before you buy. Our prices are as low the year around as quality permits, but at this season we are able to give more time to those finishing touches which mean High Grade work.”
Woodworth’s photography studio was on the second floor of 85 Fall St., over a grocery store. One person described the studio as follows:
“You go up to the top of the stair and turn left into a great big living room. You’d wait. Pass the time of day, and then she’d call you into the studio with her. It was in back. ... The studio was complete. She’d make the taking of the picture a very pleasant occurrence because she was very adept at placing you and talking to you and, after all, she was a very pleasant lady. ... She looked at you, you’d know she was looking at you. It was what you were going to say, and she was interested in what you were going to say. ... She’d make you feel at ease.
Then you’d go into a large, very large reception room. It was dark, wasn’t very attractive with windows on only one side, but it was lined with pictures that she had taken. Had a few chairs. It was like a waiting room, but it was a very large one, and in back of that was a photograph gallery where she had cameras, different cameras, that she would set up; various kinds of stools and chairs that she would seat you in, and place you in a position, and give you a certain posture. That was on the south side of her studio where there was light ... it was practically all glass … She also had artificial light … then, adjacent to where she would take the pictures, there were dressing rooms. If you wanted to have a series of pictures, you’d go in there, and change clothing and have another setting.”
Besides “portraits” of people, Woodworth took many pictures of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and other nature scenes, as well of local events, such as Old Home Days and the 60th anniversary of the 1848 Seneca Falls convention in 1908. A niece said “Woodworth set her camera in a Seneca Falls street to capture a small town’s glory in its self-improvement, paved streets; she took photographs of The Flats before and after they were flooded.”
She continued working in her studio until one day in 1937 when she decided to not go to work. She spent that day relaxing around the house and later said “she enjoyed it so much she’d been doing it ever since.”
Aside from her photography work, a few comments about Woodworth’s late adult life can be made. One local resident described her as “kind of stocky, not fat ... A grandmotherly type.” Clarence Bullock, a retired local photographer in 1973 who knew her, characterized Woodworth as “being short, a bit heavy, very independent.” A close relative said she “loved to drive, and reluctantly selling her Ford when she was quite old.”
Her legacy
One historian wrote, “… [[Woodworth] seized the opportunity of photography and uncommonly squeezed from it every ounce of possibilities from pictorial landscapes to documents of town disasters; from still life to portraits of town firemen; from artful portraits to yearbook snaps. One can argue that such a range was the necessity of her job. More likely it was the compulsion of her abilities.”
The Seneca Falls Historical Society has some important Woodworth items, including her bulky cherry and brass portrait camera and other cameras. Her biggest camera has been described as “a contrivance nearly five feet tall and occupies roughly the floor area of a large refrigerator.” This camera was used to make glass plate images. Another item is the ornate Victorian chair in which her clients sat for portraits. The chair was placed in front of a 10-foot square canvas backdrop that had a “subdued pastoral scene providing the setting for her ‘pleasing portraits of men, women and children.’”
Woodworth was especially “celebrated” for her “natural poses.” She enticed children into smiling with a collection of toys and her photographs reflect clearly the attitude that children were “shiningly innocent” — quite different from the typical pre-1880s attitude that photographs of children should be quite somber and unsmiling. Another contemporary said Woodworth’s photographs of children were “celebrated for her natural poses … as though her camera lens had the ability to catch the mother’s view of the child, to let you see how an age thought its children should look. … These are most definitely not the same the little old children who appear in sombre photographs and daguerreotypes as late as the ‘80’s. ...”
In 1963, Woodworth and her sister, Jeannie, sold their home and moved into the Johnson Home, a residence for ladies at 57 Cayuga St. Woodworth was 91 and her sister was 94. From the Johnson Home windows they could look across the street to view the house where they had grown up. On Jan. 17, 1964, Jennie May Woodworth was transferred to Taylor-Brown Memorial Hospital in Waterloo; she died in November 1965. On Jan. 24, 1964, Woodworth went to live with a nephew in Interlaken and died at the Community Sanitarium in Interlaken following a long illness on Feb. 7, 1967. She is buried in the Restvale Cemetery in Seneca Falls, near the graves of her parents. Her obituary lists only her sister, Mrs. Edith Kirkpatrick of Seneca Falls, as a survivor.
In 1984, the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center in Auburn had a special exhibit on Woodworth titled “Grace Woodworth: Outside the Common Lines.” The exhibition was at the New York State Museum in Albany from Feb. 22, 1986 until May 18, 1986. The exhibition also resulted in a 60-page publication (which is still available) that contains 26 duotoned images reproduced from glass plate negatives and original photographs in the collection of the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
Probably best known for her photographs of Susan B. Anthony, Woodworth was a great deal more as a photographer. “Through her photographs of public events, graduations, celebrations, monuments, street scenes and portraits, Woodworth captured and documented the flavor and details of the small-town life in Central New York at the turn-of-the-century.” “Using a variety of photography techniques, she recorded the changing history of the village [of Seneca Falls]. She also helped blaze a trail for other working women by being a successful professional.” She considered herself an artist and a professional.
Woodworth’s professional accomplishments are very much borne of the July 1848 Seneca Falls Convention. The ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago was the realization of one of the 11 resolutions adopted at that Convention. Since 1920 progress has been made in women’s rights, but, sadly, there is still so much yet to be achieved. One has only to read the grievances listed in the Declaration of Sentiments, and the demands stated in the 11 resolutions, to see that in so many ways the inferior status of women stated in those 1848 documents still persists today.