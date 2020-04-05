Our favorite restaurants of the past may be gone, but they are by no means forgotten. They served up good food as well as memories, in the company of family, friends and the employees we would come to know.
We wish we could go back, but now there are new ones that have taken their place, where new memories abound. At this time of crisis, we need to support our fine local restaurants through takeout and delivery as best we can.
Newark has the distinction of having had some pretty notable restaurants over the years. They served us well, making our hometown a much better place.
Old World Inn – What better place for a restaurant than across the street from the world-famous Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens, which drew many thousands from around the country and beyond. Joseph and Ella Hertzfeld were natives of Vienna, Austria who fled to the U.S. in 1939, both with extensive restaurant experience. They managed the Normandy Inn near Sodus before opening the Old World Inn in 1947. Ella worked the kitchen while Joseph, an accomplished musician, managed the dining room with violin in hand. They served up “outstanding meals in the charm of a European atmosphere” the menu stated.
The restaurant was recommended by Duncan Hines. The Hertzfelds baked their own breads and pastries, specializing in all sorts of cuisine. The waitresses wore “dirndls,” a traditional dress worn in Switzerland, Bavaria and Austria, based on historical costumes of Alpine peasants. Hertzfeld made a number of television appearances in Rochester, including in 1953 during National Restaurant Month.
Castelli’s Village Inn – Chef Joseph and Dee Castelli owned and operated possibly Newark’s finest restaurant, Castelli’s Village Inn, on Rt. 31 East. Joe appeared on televised cooking shows in Rochester in the 1950s and 60s. In 1959, he invented the Surf & Turf. A lobster dinner was overbooked, so smaller portions of lobster were served with filet mignon. It was first served commercially at The Runds on Henrietta Road.
The restaurant was well known for dinner theatres and tableside cooking. The seafood bisque was the best around, with constant requests for the recipe, which the Castellis would not reveal as it was a closely guarded family secret. Joseph won the 1986 Silver Spoon Award by the Gourmet Diners of America. He also fashioned many prize-winning cakes.
The building where Castelli’s was located has quite a restaurant history. The Park Café was opened in 1940 by Newark restaurateur Al Frederick. The manager was Rocco Fabrizi, formerly of the Belhurst Club in Geneva. In about 1955, it became Speck’s, owned by Larry “Speck” Marro, and became an instant hit with local diners. Speck died in 2014 at age 102; even at that age he was still attending Rotary meetings. Speck’s became the Village Inn Steak Pit in the 1970s, followed by Castelli’s ownership. In 1996, Cross Park Family Restaurant was opened by John Babasidas, which continues to this day. Interestingly, a waitress currently at Cross Park was married at Castelli’s (by Judge Harold Stiles, a regular), where she also worked.
The Newark Grill – This was undoubtedly the most popular restaurant in Newark. The Newark Grill, popularly called The Harvard Club by some, was opened in 1936 by Thomas Colacino, a World War I veteran. It was located next to City Hall and the Fire Department on East Union Street. Brothers Jimmy & Eddie Greco owned and operated the bar and grill from 1958 to 1976. The eatery specialized in spaghetti and meatballs and pizza (plus Heineken beer on tap), and its Italian dressing was so good it was bottled and sold to customers to take home. The place was an institution.
So beloved was the Newark Grill that on the last day of business in April 1976, loyal customers held a funeral procession with 300-plus people attending. The building had fallen victim to Urban Renewal. The “funeral” procession began at the American Legion a block away, ending at the popular restaurant. The group all wore black armbands and were led by a four-man firing squad, a bugler, drummer and an honor guard escorting a real casket (filled with large-sized empty liquor bottles!). A funeral dirge was sung (“To the tables down at Eddie’s, to the place where Jimmie dwells, To the dear old Newark Grill we all loved well …”) Sadly, the brothers decided not to relocate.
The Home Dairy Cafeteria & Bakery – Also one of Newark’s favorites and well-remembered, it was located on South Main Street almost next to the Capitol Theatre. The Home Dairy became a chain of more than 50 locations by the 1930s in four states and two provinces. It was founded in 1903 by Frank E. Allen of Rochester. Allen’s stepdaughter and her husband, Yvette & David Neimeyer, operated the Newark location and were personally trained by Allen. The restaurant catered to patrons who were looking for quality food at reasonable prices. Those reasonable prices helped business and Home Dairies flourished for more than 50 years. The Newark Home Dairy was open from 1931 to 1982. It was ala carte service, cafeteria style. The bakery was very popular, with customers who still talk about the half moon cookies and glazed doughnuts. The Home Dairy building would become Newark’s first Chinese restaurant, New Shanghai, in about 1988. It is currently is the site of Salvatore’s Pizza.
During these trying times, I urge you to support your local restaurants, wherever you might live, by ordering takeout or delivery. We look forward to the day when we can all return, making new special memories and good times with friends and family.
Davis is executive director of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, Arcadia town historian and a Wayne County Historical Society board member.