The most frequent question I answered when I was Yates County historian was “What the heck is preemption?”
In the 30 years or so since I first had to look that up, I have learned a lot, far beyond a simple definition to give a puzzled tourist. Look at any map of Yates County. The Preemption Line isn’t marked on them any more, but one can hardly miss all the Preemption Roads. In Yates County only one of these is actually on the Preemption Line, the one between the towns of Starkey and Barrington. The one through Benton isn’t even particularly close, though the correspondence is closer through Ontario County.
The thing is, there are two Preemption Lines, called the Old and the New. If one says “the” Preemption Line, that’s the Old one, which is actually far more important. It was the result of a survey made in 1788 by a man named Robert Maxwell, of impeccable reputation, a Revolutionary veteran from Massachusetts who’d been an Army surveyor during the war. It was meant to be the boundary between the Indian lands the state wanted to dedicate for veterans of the Revolution and the Seneca lands involved in the so-called Massachusetts Preemption.
This last was created by treaty between New York and Massachusetts to settle conflicting royal charters, part of a general effort by Congress to draw proper boundaries for the former colonies. “Congress” in this case was not the bicameral legislature we have now, but the “Continental Congress” which had declared independence, fought and won the Revolution — and designed an extremely unwieldy governance system for the new nation. In 1787, recognizing just how unwieldy, the delegates decided to amend the articles and wound up writing the first (and now oldest) written Constitution. It was to come into effect in 1789.
One of the great achievements of the old Congress was to draw the states’ boundaries. The peace treaty with Great Britain added a huge wilderness to the narrow settled strip of the original colonies, whose western boundaries had generally been set by Stewart kings totally innocent of North American geography. Both Massachusetts and New York had charters that set their western limits at the Pacific Ocean. Nobody knew exactly where this might be, but for sure it was past the Mississippi which was now the United States’ western limit.
The idea was for the western lands to be ceded to the nation and afterward new states would be created. The treaty between New York and Massachusetts was a compromise which gave the latter the right to buy the land in question (about six million acres) from the Senecas. Any settlers buying this land in turn would then pay taxes to New York. The Senecas were a very powerful nation, one of six in the Iroquois Confederacy. New York had already acquired title to the central part of the state from the other Iroquois peoples for its planned Military Tract and the Massachusetts Preemption would take care of the rest.
In 1788 Nathaniel Gorham and Oliver Phelps purchased the right of preemption from Massachusetts and then combined forces with other investors and obtained two million acres (all they could afford) from the Senecas. The Preemption Line was drawn that summer by Maxwell. The following year the tract was divided into townships, using a plan devised by Thomas Jefferson and adopted by Congress for surveying the western lands, but not yet used for that purpose. The basic division was the township, six miles square; the proprietors mostly sold their land to investors and speculators by the township, and the buyers then subdivided into a smaller grid of farm-sized Great Lots. This was largely achieved by 1789, though it continued here and there into 1790. All this was done using Maxwell’s base line.
A mistake
The biggest immediate problem with this orderly progression was the Preemption Line itself. It was undeniably in the wrong place. It was supposed to start at a certain point on the Pennsylvania line and proceed due north until it hit Lake Ontario, a little over 90 miles later.
In fact, it started at the right place and angled a few degrees west of north until it crossed the Keuka Lake Outlet, a deep and difficult ravine; then angled even more sharply west for a short distance, then ran due north to hit the big lake about two miles west of where it should have.
Instead of the tract’s boundary running up Seneca Lake and including Geneva at its northern end, it left a wide and inconvenient strip west of the lake that belonged to New York state — which lost no time in giving it away to a dozen or so speculators from New York City and elsewhere. A very shady land company also got involved and the upshot was that people were swarming in to buy land whose title was in serious doubt.
Ontario County was organized in 1789 with the Preemption Line for a boundary. The following year the new nation took its first census, an enumeration mandated in the Constitution so representation could be accurately assigned.
Meanwhile everyone was behaving as though the Preemption Line was correct. Apparently it was known that it was drawn too far to the west, but no one wanted to accuse Maxwell of wrongdoing. In 1790 the federal marshal taking the census took the eastern boundary of Ontario County to be the Preemption Line as drawn. He counted everyone on the west side very conscientiously, perhaps even twice. There are certainly several very slightly deviant versions, but none include anyone on the east side, meaning Sodus, Geneva, the settlement at the south end of Seneca Lake, nor the largest settlement in the entire tract — the colony of Universal Friends in what is now the town of Torrey. This latter group may have had 350-400 persons, with maybe 100 in Geneva and at least that many in scattered places east of the Line. The marshal found fewer than 1,100 people in the whole rest of the county, which then stretched to the Niagara frontier.
This was a little too much to ignore and in 1791 the state Legislature added the land between the Preemption Line and Seneca Lake to Ontario County. In 1792 a crew led by Benjamin Ellicott redrew the Preemption Line entirely (and correctly).
Of course the townships had already been surveyed, the census already taken and thousands of acres already sold and granted. What can only be described as a complete and total mess followed. No one ever blamed Maxwell, though the only alternative to villainy would seem to be amazing ineptitude. And today, people have to ask what the heck preemption is.
Dumas has been a resident of Yates County for 43 years and served as research assistant and county historian for 30 years. She has authored books on the Universal Friend, Penn Yan and Yates County.