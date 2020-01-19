During the 1790s New York moved to seize the vast lands belonging to the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy. The situation was only slightly complicated by the fact that at most only four of them fought during the war on the British side; just as it was by the new federal law stating that treaties with various Native peoples could only be negotiated by the national government and not the states.
By 1788 the state had acquired all the land belonging to five of the six Nations, and ceded to Massachusetts the right to buy the land of the sixth, in an odd compromise made to settle conflicting royal land grants. This last was achieved by Oliver Phelps in 1788.
In the same year the state legislature officially defined 16 counties, which together comprised all the land in the states. The largest, Montgomery County, was a kind of none-of-the-above: After the other 15 were described, Montgomery was described as being “bounded easterly by the counties of Ulster, Albany, Washington and Clinton; southerly by the State of Pennsylvania, and westerly and northerly by the west and north bounds of this state.” The four named counties were much larger than they are now, but even so Montgomery was simply immense.
Ontario County was taken off in 1789, with its eastern boundary the Old Preemption Line. Much of the already sparse population of western New York became legally invisible, since the large area between the Old Line and Seneca Lake wasn’t in Ontario County for sure, and Montgomery County either didn’t know or didn’t care that its western boundary was quite a ways west of Seneca Lake. Since the land between the two counties contained all the “large” settlements on the frontier except Canandaigua (with about 100 people), this deprived both of proper representation. Legislators fixed this problem in 1791 (or thought they had) by annexing the entire area between the Preemption Line and Seneca Lake to Ontario County. When Steuben County was created in 1796, its eastern boundary included the western bank of the lake.
Also in 1791 the western part of Montgomery was established as the new county of Herkimer (again, much larger than it is today). Otsego and Tioga counties were also created that year, though they don’t really come any farther into our story, so we can thankfully ignore them.
Also in that year, the state’s Surveyor General Simeon Dewitt completed his survey of the Military Tract. This was land earmarked for New York’s Revolutionary veterans. For its western boundary, he used the Old Preemption Line, which nowhere touches Seneca Lake.
When the New Preemption Line was drawn in 1792, it corrected the dimensions of Phelps and Gorham’s Purchase but threw the western part of the Military Tract into confusion, along with the land grants made by the state to various speculators, most of them from New York City. Somehow the nice sensible boundary on Seneca Lake was “forgotten,” and the Military Tract ended at the New Preemption Line.
The earliest of these grants (at least of those I was able to find) was a 1785 claim by Charles McKnight for land in payment of his services as “physician in chief of the American military hospitals during the war.” This led to another claim in August 1792 by his widow Mary “for a grant of bounty lands in right of her late husband who served as chief physician in the US army.” The grant was 1,000 acres between the Preemption Lines called the McKnight Patent on all the survey maps; it became the site of the village of Dundee.
Most of the grants were made in 1791, in the same tract between the two lines, which seems to have been considered by everyone as part of Ontario County. The New Preemption Line went through Seneca Lake from its foot almost as far south as Dresden. The present site of the village was in a triangular parcel called the Livingston Tract, with deeds tracing back to John Livingston of Livingston Manor in Columbia County, a member of the Aytlegislature and speculator attached to the Lessee Company — an outfit that severely complicated Oliver Phelps’ life back in the late 1780s. In the succeeding few years the western part of successive counties was peeled off — Herkimer in 1791, Onondaga in 1794, Cayuga in 1799. The western boundary was described very vaguely as the Ontario and Steuben County line (wherever that might be).
Farther south, the New Preemption Line strayed farther and farther from Seneca Lake; a very nice strip of land that comprised about half of the present town of Starkey. Its first settlers bought land along the only road in the region, now basically old state Rt. 14. Much of this land was granted in 1794 to a New York speculator named James Watkins; it was described as “24,914 acres of land in Onondaga County, on the west side of Seneca Lake,” with a map. Onondaga County had been split from Herkimer in that same year, despite the previous designation as part of Ontario County. Not one of the dozen or more deeds that must have been given in Eddytown during this period were recorded in either county. Some maps showed the Ontario County boundary as the bank of the lake, some showed it as the Preemption Line. One more Preemption mess.
In 1804 Seneca County was formed from part of Cayuga. The two small detached parts of Cayuga County that are today in Yates were for the first time said as being in Ontario and Steuben respectively. When part of Watkins’ Location was sold in 1806, it was described as “in the county of Ontario but mentioned as situate in the county of Onondaga in the original patent,” which about summarizes it, in bland legalese which completely ignores the decade and a half of angst that one vagrant survey back in 1788 imposed on so many.
