First reports of a “circus” coming to Geneva appear in the Geneva Palladium in 1827 when a group of equestrian riders made the journey to the small village. Trick equestrian riding was typically the main attraction for early circuses, whose modern origins were less than 60 years old at this time and had only arrived on American shores around the time Geneva was being settled.
Three years later, a “grand menagerie” was on display in Beebe’s Hotel showing a camel, Asian tiger, African leopard, South American cougar, an African crane and a “rompo” (an animal similar to a hyena). The exhibition was accompanied by a performance of horsemanship by “Captain Dick & His Poney.”
Very few “circuses” came to Geneva before the railroad tracks were laid in the 1840s, and given the logistics of transporting the necessary equipment and animals it’s not hard to see why. In 1850, the Metropolitan Rail Road Circus advertised in the Geneva Daily Gazette and gave an exhibition of trick riders which, interestingly, included a few women on their roster.
In the following years, larger circuses were able to bring their attractions to Geneva. The Metropolitan & Quadruple Combination featured hippopotami, elephants, rare “beasts and reptiles,” acrobats, riders, clowns, tumblers and more in 1863.
In 1879, W.C. Coup’s New United Monster Show brought the “only traveling aquarium in the world” along with an international lineup from Imperial Japan, Africa and Australia — advertising its show as a “circus without an equal.” Tightrope walker W.R. Robinson, who had walked across the Niagara gorge, set up a rope stretched across Exchange Street from the Jacobs block to the International Hotel, over which he performed a number of acrobatic feats.
Geneva even had its very own trick bicycle rider in William Hoefler who, by the age of 17, became one of the most accomplished trick riders of the day. After receiving his first bicycle in 1880 when he was 8 years old and learning the basics, Hoefler practiced 10-12 hours a day to perfect his tricks. A representative from Barnum & Bailey heard about him and offered Hoefler a contract to go to London to perform at the Olympia for five months.
Hoefler achieved great success, even performing for the royal family, and continued to tour after his contract expired to Paris, Berlin and St. Petersburg. Featured in an 1897 issue of Home Magazine, Hoefler said of his success, “I allowed nothing to discourage me.” His ambition never faltered, even after suffering serious injury during a performance in 1900.
His tricks included taking his bicycle apart while riding, going backwards, doing a handstand on the saddle of the wheel, balancing on two stools which stood on a pyramid of three tables and riding a 60-foot ladder on a single wheel from a balcony to the stage. Returning home he traveled the vaudeville circuit in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America.
Grand processions through town became commonplace when the circus arrived to give people a sneak peek of what would be offered. The Ringling Brothers made many trips to the area and the earliest photo we have of any circus procession was of their parade in 1905, seen here on Seneca Street. Even the popular Wild West Show with Colonel William F. Cody (aka Buffalo Bill) performed at the Driving Park (now Pre-Emption Street) area in 1910 to audiences of thousands on his farewell tour.
After the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey combined their shows in 1919, they returned to Geneva a few times. The Hoskins-Lansing family captured the circus’ arrival in Geneva in 1931 in photographs showing the unloading of train cars of animals and equipment on the Dixon lots. Returning in 1934, the Geneva Daily Times reported the managers had selected Geneva because of its “general cleanliness and its air of prosperity” and that although Geneva was small, it furnished “some of the largest crowds of spectators.”
Disaster struck in 1956 when the Combined Show was in town. Seventy mile-per-hour winds tore through the area, bringing the tent down with 600 people in the audience. The east half of the tent collapsed on spectators, injuring 17-20 persons who were transported to Geneva General Hospital (which had lost power).
Many eyewitnesses described the panic, but one observed the calm with which the circus hands took care of their animals, even noting “a photographer [who] stood in the rain taking movie shots …” This could have been trusty newspaper photographer PB Oakley, who took many photos of the damage and cleanup after the collapse.
Entertainment is constantly changing; ideas of the circus began as trick equestrian riding and developed into huge productions full of animals and death defying acts. The modern circus encompassed two centuries of entertainment and Genevans were lucky to experience the performances, sometimes right in their own backyard.
Chapin is the archivist for the Geneva Historical Society.