Ontario County was created in 1789 and comprised at that time all of New York state west of the Old Preemption Line.
This line was surveyed in 1788 as the eastern boundary of the Phelps and Gorham Purchase and the western boundary of the Military Tract. The former was (or should have been) a rather straightforward purchase of part of the lands of the Seneca Nation; the latter was reserved by the state for veterans of the Revolution out of lands formerly held by other Iroquois Confederacy members.
The above paragraph is full of dubious or at best very cloudy assertions, with just enough documentation to transform it from a statement of fact into a loose assortment of footnotes. I don’t really have space here to produce a full book-length explanation. I blame it on the Preemption Line.
The United States of America created itself in that same year of 1789 when the Constitution superseded the Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union. The Constitution was drafted in 1787, ratified by a quorum of States (nine) and went into effect in March 1789; the last two were North Carolina in November, and Rhode Island (which basically had to be tricked into it) in May 1790 after Washington’s inauguration.
Thus, New York’s legislature negotiated treaties with the Native people, not to mention with other states; granted lands; set boundaries and in general behaved like a fully sovereign entity — which it had recently been but was no longer. In fact, the treaty-making with the Senecas was explicitly illegal.
The representatives to Congress were chosen by election, their number dictated by the first census taken in 1790. Strictly speaking, Ontario County hadn’t enough people in it to create towns of reasonable size. Elsewhere in the state, the census was taken by town, but Ontario in 1790 was divided into temporary pseudo-towns called districts. Ontario County had four of these: Canandaigua, Erwin, Geneseo and Jerusalem. What eventually became Yates County contained parts of three of these, all except Geneseo (which lay almost entirely west of its namesake river).
The creation of smaller counties, each a portion of the primordial Ontario, began in 1796 with Steuben County. This process went fairly smoothly except in the far east, where (let me reiterate) lay the errant Old Preemption Line. Since by definition, this was the eastern boundary of Ontario County, the strip of land between the Line and Seneca Lake was not included in the new county, but instead in the Military Tract.
By 1791, official notice was taken of the need to repair the Old Preemption Line so the true population and tax assessment of Ontario County could be measured. In the legislation that broke up Montgomery County into (among others) Tioga County, “All that tract of land to the northward of the said county of Tioga, and west of the Seneca Lake and the military lands shall be and is hereby annexed to the county of Ontario ….”
The New Preemption Line was surveyed in 1792, with, it seems very little notice taken of the above. So in 1804, when Cayuga County was split up the middle to form Seneca County, the same tract was again annexed to Ontario County and to Steuben (which had been created in the meantime from the southern half of Ontario). Like everything else about New York municipal creation, this example is as confounding as an Escher drawing, only inadvertent.
The result of all this was that by 1823 Yates County included five towns created from Ontario County and three years later two more were added from Steuben County; the first batch was rearranged and recreated until now they number nine towns with four incorporated villages. Parts of the tract that were annexed in 1791 (or 1804, depending on which date one likes better) are included in Benton, Milo, Torrey and Starkey, plus the village of Dresden.
Thus one of the state’s smallest counties has one of the longest creation stories ... and the material above is not by any means all of it.
Dumas has been a resident of Yates County for 40-plus years and served as research assistant and county historian for 30 years. She has authored books on the Universal Friend, Penn Yan and Yates County.