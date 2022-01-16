Virtually all communities have endured a major fire, sometimes more than one.
The village of Seneca Falls had a major fire on July 30, 1890. It caused enough damage that the very next day it was reported in The New York Times with the headlines “Fifty Buildings Burned — The Village of Seneca Falls Swept by Fire.”
The fire destroyed an estimated half-million dollars in property. That amount of loss would equal over $15.27 million today. The Cortland Democrat characterized the tragedy by stating, “The beautiful village of Seneca Falls on the Seneca River has gone backward 20 years in a day.”
The fire reportedly began shortly after 3 a.m. As William Smith, the night watchman for Gleason & Bailey’s Manufacturing Co., was making his rounds on the west side of the Seneca River around that time, he noticed a small flame in the basement windows under Tom Lawrence’s saloon (Sutherland and Squires’ Restaurant). When the light went down, Smith continued making his rounds. About 15 minutes later, Smith was back to the spot from which he viewed the small flame. At that point he saw a “great blaze” and ran to sound the fire alarm.
By then the flames blazed from the basement of the Pew Block. One source described the fire at that point as follows: “From the electric light works to Todtman & Gladkey’s clothing store the basements seemed to be a perfect sea of flames.” About three years earlier, when the Pew building was under construction, it had been criticized by some as a “fire trap.”
The fire department responded promptly, but the entire Pew Block was in flames. Within 25 minutes of the sounding of the alarm, the fire had spread west on Fall Street to the post office and electric light works in Jewett’s Block and had begun to spread across to the north side of Fall Street. The pumps of the Gleason & Bailey’s were used to keep the fire from spreading east on the south side of Fall Street. A wind sprang up about 4 a.m., and the flames burst much more strongly across Fall Street. The Daniel Opera House (near the corner of Fall and State streets) became entirely on fire. This prompted the local fire department to request help from Waterloo and Geneva. The fire so lighted the sky that one article recounted, “a newspaper could be read with ease in Springport [present Union Springs] five miles distant.”
About 5:30 a.m. the Geneva Button Engine Co. and the Nester Hose arrived, and shortly afterward came the Waterloo Engine Co. By this time the Opera House had crumbled and the fire had spread to buildings on the Hoag Block (present location of the Gould Hotel). Soon after daylight, about 6 a.m., a steamer fire engine arrived from Waterloo. A train transported a steamer from Geneva, and a steamer from the Silsby Co. also was brought in service to aid the two village steamer fire engines. The fire continued to rage, aided by the wind. By 7 a.m. the fire had gained such headway that all hopes of saving downtown had been dashed. Fortunately, however, the wind subsided, and with the additional equipment the fire was “under control” at 9 a.m.
The fire destroyed at least 87 places of business and residences. On the south side of Fall Street, from the corner of Water Street, the fire leveled buildings a distance of 360 feet east. On the north side of Fall Street, the fire destroyed buildings a distance of 300 feet east from the State Street corner. On State Street, going north from Fall Street, the fire left a mass of ruins for 360 feet. The destroyed businesses included Hoag’s Hotel, the nearby livery and blacksmith shop, three houses, the offices of all three newspapers (Courier, Reveille and Journal), the local post office, and the offices of the telegraph and telephone services. Twenty-five of the buildings were brick and 2-3 stories high, and only one building was vacant at the time of the fire.
The burned buildings included these blocks on the south side of Fall Street: Phoenix, Partridge, Peat, Johnson, James Gould and D. Howe. Destroyed on the north side of Fall Street were the Hoag House, Daniels Block and the Opera House block. There were many buildings decimated on State Street, especially on the east side of the street.
Not enough insurance
The total loss was estimated at $500,000, with insurance covering about $100,000. Probably the biggest loss was the Seneca Electric Co. & Eastern Railway, which had an estimated loss of $100,000 and no insurance coverage. For the print shops destroyed in the fire, the Seneca Falls Reveille loss was $15,000 with just $2,000 in insurance; the Courier Printing Co. loss was $15,000 with only $4,000 in insurance; and the Journal Publishing Co.’s loss was $7,000 with $4,000 in insurance.
The W.H. Sanderson furniture store in the Partridge Block had losses of $8,000 with $2,500 in insurance. The C.S. Sanderson undertaking in the same black had $3,000 of insurance for $7,000 in losses. At least 26 of the properties destroyed in the fire had no insurance.
Milton Hoag was negatively affected, with his losses totaling as much as $80,000 more than insurance coverage. His losses included The Hoag Hotel, the barns adjacent to the hotel, and all of his properties in the Daniels Opera Block. It is easy to understand how, according to an article at the time, “Many a prosperous businessman who went to bed prosperous on Tuesday night, awoke yesterday to find himself a beggar. Many a business firm that for years had enjoyed a reputation of unchallenged stability today are reduced to the direst straits. The people are paralyzed with the suddenness and extent of the awful visitation.”
Only one accident came in fighting this fire. As the firemen were fighting the blaze on the Hoag Block, a hose slipped from the hands of those firemen and hit John Duff, breaking his leg just below the knee.
There were some “hair breadth escapes.” Herbert Crowell, who had been an invalid for several years, was carried down the back stairs by R.C. Wayne, with his mother and sister following, leaving behind all of their possessions and food. N.P.B. Wells and his family barely escaped, with only the clothing they were wearing. Mrs. Wells lost everything in her art studio. The N.S. Bailey family escaped, saving only four pieces of furniture. The Grand Army of the Republic Hall in the Daniels Block lost all of its Civil War artifacts. The mail in the post office was saved and the Courier did manage to put out a one-sheet newspaper the day after the fire. In that issue it said, “It will be seen that this calamity struck the business part of the village and breaks its connection with the outside world. It is not as great an evil as would have been the destruction of the manufacturies [sic], but aside from them there is no part of the village where destruction would have been more deeply felt.”
This was a disastrous fire to say the least. Had there been the more modern means of fighting fires that we have today, it is likely that this July 30, 1890, fire could have been brought under control much sooner without so much destruction.