In mid-September 2020, I was given some “Excerpts from the Life of Jacob R. Menges During the Civil War,” as well as several artifacts associated with his service. Those excerpts help us understand some of the deviousness, hardship, humor and luck that soldiers experienced in that war. What I am sharing does not in any way diminish the high regard that Menges and other Civil War soldiers deserve for their sacrifice of service. Rather, I am pointing out some of the human aspects that aren’t typically reported.
To begin with the “deviousness,” Seneca County native Menges was the victim of a recruiting plot by an acquaintance named John Shannon. On Aug. 18, 1861, Menges had gone with his cousin, John Stahl, to a store to buy axes for their farm work. While there, they ran into John Shannon who said he was acting as a recruiting officer for Captain Prysons’ Co. Menges signed up as a volunteer.
The next day Shannon took Menges and 13 others to the town where the company was being formed. When Shannon was not “rewarded” with his “promised” rank of 1st Lieutenant, he then took the recruits to another unit being organized. Menges later learned that Shannon received $21 for each of these 14 recruits he “delivered.” But this sad story doesn’t end there. These recruits became part of a company supposedly being formed, but it didn’t happen and for a few days they were “left in a tent with commissioned officers and could draw no rations.” A few days later they were taken to another place where they were encouraged to enlist in another unit.
As one would expect, Civil War soldiers encountered many kinds of hardship. One of those for Menges occurred at Bull Run Creek at Manassas. As his brigade was being driven back in complete disorder, Menges found himself at that creek bank debating “whether to wade or find an easier crossing. Just then a shell struck the ground a few feet behind and exploded showering me with earth. I hesitated no longer, but jumped into the middle of the creek and up to my middle in water, losing my gun.” That night he arrived at Centerville and picked up a gun from the side of a soldier he found sleeping. Menges then “laid down in the mud and rain until morning, when I succeeded in finding my company.”
Another incident of note happened on the march near Fredericksburg, Va. Menges wrote that the “Colonel came riding by and said, ‘Boys there is a drove of hogs over that hill and I don’t want to see you touch one of them.’ He was hardly out of sight before a great squealing could be heard and that night there was plenty of fresh pork and you may be sure the Colonel had his share.” On another occasion, Menges and his tent mate, James Kemmery, saw a fine turkey gobbler near a house. When the lady of the house refused to sell the turkey, Kemmery shot the turkey. Menges then asked the woman, “If I get the turkey now, will you sell him?” She said yes, “so I started after my Conrad who had started off with the turkey, but strange to relate I did not overtake him until we were safely out of sight of the house.” In other words, they didn’t pay for the turkey.
It was on Aug. 19, 1864 that Menges was taken prisoner. He and Kemmery were on picket duty guarding the Weldon Railway. Rebels outflanked the breastworks and the soldiers began fleeing. Kemmery and Menges got separated, with Kemmery not being captured. As for Menges, “a rebel stepped from behind a tree and ordered me to drop my gun. As his bayonet was almost touching my breast, I didn’t stop to argue the matter a second, and in a few minutes found myself in company of several hundred of my fellows who had met a similar fate.”
Menges and the other prisoners were taken to Libby Prison at Richmond. There, they were told that if they gave up their money and registered, upon discharge the money would be returned. Those who didn’t comply were searched and their money taken. Menges had wrapped his $5 bill in a chew of tobacco and put it in his mouth. His $2 bill he folded and pushed into the corner of one of his shoes. He then wrote, “The rebels got neither and I believe the $2 bill saved my life, for with it I bought two pods of red pepper which I steeped, a small piece at a time in my drinking water while in prison and so escaped the dysentery which caused the death of so many of our boys.”
Menges wrote that he became very deaf from the “roar of guns and cannons together with the unsanitary conditions.” Then, one day while home on furlough, “while walking through the fields with my brothers, I was startled by a shot, only to find I had regained my hearing.”
Near the end of his Excerpts, Menges wrote, “During my three years and nine months, I saw a lot of misery, but not a bullet touched my body. I had holes shot in my hat, several through my canteens and this is close and some through my coattail. In one battle a volley came over and the shells killed the man directly in front of me, the man to the left and the man to the right. Yes, I was only a young man and was frightened, but just had to keep on fighting.”
After the Civil War, Jacob Menges spent nearly the entire rest of his life on a farm near MacDougall. At the time of his death in 1922, he was living in Waterloo, near the residence of one of his sons. He is buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo.