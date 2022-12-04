Everywhere in the landscape, dead ash trees stand a ghostly, grey reminder of the power of a tree blight. Decades ago, Dutch elm disease took out most elm trees in the American landscape with a similar ailment. But in the days before this terrible tree affliction, one Yates County elm in particular was known for miles around for its spectacular size — and its dramatic demise.
Located in Italy and simply called the Big Elm, this tree stood for centuries near the banks of Flint Creek, close to the northeast corner of the township. It was already enormous when the first non-native settler, John Mower, moved into the area in 1790. The story amongst the new settlers was that the giant tree had in the past served as a “council tree,” or meeting place for the Seneca. Located as it was along the creek valley and near the meeting of two trails, its designation as a meeting site made sense. Its huge size made it an ideal landmark for those moving through the rural wilds of Italy.
How big was the tree? According to S.C. Cleveland, author of “The History of Yates County,” at a point 3 feet from the ground, the tree measured 30 feet in circumference. At the time of Cleveland’s writing in 1873, it was 125 feet tall and its branches shaded almost 9,000 square feet, almost a quarter of an acre. Its roots were so massive that they were on occasion hit by plows 500 feet away, in adjacent fields.
Cleveland noted that Italy’s Big Elm surpassed the famous Big Tree in Geneseo. The elm continued to grow in following decades and became New York state’s largest tree. “An experienced woodman,” Cleveland wrote, “estimates that the tree would make forty cords of wood.” For an idea of the size, 40 cords would be a 160-foot pile of firewood, 4 feet deep and 8 feet across. Based on the growth factor of American elms, it may have been more than 400 years old.
During the 1860s, landowners in the area suspected they were living atop oil. A few hundred feet from the Big Elm, they hopefully bored a hole 680 feet into the ground. They did not strike oil but did find a salt well from which they were able to mine a large amount of salt.
In addition to the Seneca meetings held under the tree and the salt mining that went on nearby, the tree was no doubt played upon by many local children. For decades, a one-room schoolhouse, Italy School No. 4, stood in the next lot and was called the Big Elm School. Both the schoolhouse and the salt well (labeled “boring for oil”) appear on the 1865 county map, and the tree would have been near the intersection of the two roads.
An accidental demise
The tree site passed through a number of hands during Italy’s history. By the 1930s, the property was owned and farmed by Charles Herrick and his family, and the tree was starting to die off, topping out at 130 feet in height. It was damaged somewhat from a lightning strike, but still majestic as ever. On April 24, 1933, Herrick hired two men who were instructed to burn grass on the property. Although the flames surrounded the base of the tree, they did not worry, as the trunk was massive and unlikely to catch fire. Unfortunately, no one realized that even though there was no oil in the ground, there was another commodity buried beneath: natural gas. The flames caught hold of a plume of gas in or near the tree and caused an explosion.
The hired men, turning at the sound, saw blue flames shooting from every crevasse of the ancient tree. The flames ran along the branches and shot blue flames high into the air, visible for a long way off. Because the Big Elm had been declining it was full of cracks, and some of the branches — dead and dry — burst into flames immediately. The whole tree turned into a wick for the burning gas. The fire “converted the elm into a giant gas jet,” stated the Chronicle-Express. “The beautiful blue fire … (was) a sight never to be forgotten.”
The flames, so high in the air, sent sparks far and wide. Sadly, the “Demon Fire was unleashed,” the newspaper reported. The embers ignited many of the outbuildings on the Herrick farm. A tool barn was set alight, then spread to two barns packed with hay and oats, all of which were uninsured. Two houses on the property caught fire, also, but luckily were put out with help from the Rushville Fire Department. The weird blue flames burned through the Big Elm all night, until finally extinguishing. Sadly, it left the Big Elm a charred, blackened wreck, which was eventually removed, none of the 40 cords of woods able to be salvaged.
Some speculated whether the gas was from the tree starting to die and break down, or whether there was a natural gas deposit under the tree. It was most certainly the latter, as natural gas burns blue, and in its natural state does not have an odor, which no one witnessing the fire remarked upon. The salt well nearby was likely from a salt dome, which can create deformations in rock that trap oil or natural gas. Whatever the cause, the destruction of the state’s largest tree was complete.
Other large trees stood in Yates County during the Big Elm’s life, and after. Andrew Christie of Middlesex tried to rid his farm of a large tree in 1814 by chopping off the top, which then caused shoots to grow from its sides and to an enormous width.
In 1955, Jerusalem historian Orba Burtch, who came from a family of naturalists, pointed to a huge tree on the Moon farm near the west branch as the biggest tree in Yates County. That tree was a mere 19 feet in circumference, or “five boys around.” Another massive tree stood on Route 54 between Penn Yan and Dresden. These trees were also elms, and so died along with all the others.
The Big Elm then only lived in memories, photographs and the name of the nearby schoolhouse. The school closed and those who remembered it are gone. These photographs then are all that exist to remind us of Italy’s famed and beautiful tree.