There are few of us today who can say they have worked as railroad agents.
But we can learn what it was like from the career of the late Leo J. Flynn of Romulus, who retired in April 1960 after 47 years as a railroad station agent, with some of that time at the Romulus railroad station.
Thanks to two different articles that appeared in the Geneva Times in 1960, we railroad enthusiasts can appreciate all that Flynn and other railroad agents like him did to ensure our railroads operated so efficiently and safely. His railroad employment gives us much insight into how different it was to work in those years compared to today, and offers a glimpse of the last years of operation of our many local railroad stations.
Leo J. Flynn’s parents operated a farm about 1.5 miles south of the hamlet of Romulus. The hard, laborious work of a farmer didn’t appeal to young Leo. As a result, after graduating from Ovid High School (there was no high school in Romulus at that time), Flynn resolved he would seek work on the local railroad line.
On Aug. 7, 1911, the young Flynn began his apprenticeship as student operator under station agent Dewitt C. Case at the Romulus railroad station of the Lehigh Valley railroad line. Most days Flynn either walked to work or rode his bicycle. After a few years he acquired a motorcycle. When there were bad snowstorms, his father would take him to work in a horse-drawn cutter.
To have any chance of becoming a permanently hired railroad agent, Flynn had to become proficient in telegraph operation. It took him until Sept. 25, 1912, to “graduate” from his course of study of operating the telegraph receiver and to be placed on the company payroll. His monthly salary as a clerk-telegrapher was $48 and his Morse code call letters were “OM.”
Flynn’s daily shift began at 2 p.m. and ended when the westbound passenger local left the Romulus station. The scheduled time was 9:25 p.m., but it often was later. A major reason for the delays was that the Romulus station was the “meeting place” for eastbound through train No. 12. This meant that any delay in either or both the westbound passenger “local” and the eastbound “through” train meant Flynn would have to work later. Frequently it was midnight or even later before his workday ended.
In his early years of employment, there were no automatic signals to govern the movement of trains on the Ithaca branch of the Lehigh Valley railroad. Consequently, train crews were given clearance merely from one station to the next. As an example, the local operator would call “AL” in Hayts Corners or “WF” in MacDougall on his telegraph key to determine whether the intervening spaces of track were occupied. If the local operator received an affirmative answer, he would push the manual lever in the station, changing the outside “red” signal to a clear position. As an added safeguard, a section maintenance man would “walk track” every morning between local stations to detect any obstructions, loose rail plate bolts, broken rails, etc.
It was in the summer of 1914 that the automatic electric train signals were installed to lessen the responsibility of station agents and operators in the safety of train movements. Flynn said that on the very first Sunday of this new signal operation there was a severe electric storm, rendering most of the signals out of order. All signal boards were automatically set at “danger” and each train was halted at every signal.
A lifelong career
Flynn gained complete charge of the Romulus station on April 1, 1918. In 1928, he was “bumped” out of the Romulus station by another agent with more seniority rights and transferred to the Gilbert station, which handled the railroad business for the Willard State Hospital. In 1929, Flynn went to the Kendaia station, working there for the next seven years. Then he spent six months at the Lodi station. He was the agent at MacDougall from April 1937 to November 1954 then returned to Romulus, where he remained as agent until the station closed on June 3, 1959. After that, he went to the Hayts Corners station until he retired on Feb. 1, 1960. In the last two weeks of his employment, Flynn did a half day of work at the Hayts Corners station and then traveled to the Interlaken station for the other half day.
Flynn worked through many changes over the years. One major one was in the number of trains that passed by the Romulus station daily. At one time, 16 trains went through. Six of these were “local” trains, two were “locals and two-way pick-up freights” with “fruit trains” during season, and five were “through” trains. Also, freight service ended about 1958, with the express business being handled by truck from the Geneva office. The last local passenger train service ceased on Nov. 11, 1949. That meant the only train that local residents could see in the daytime hours was an eastbound freight train which passed through the Romulus area at approximately 11 a.m.
For the last many years of the station’s operation, the nearby U.S. post office received its mail from a mailbag that was tossed out of the train as it passed by the station. Outgoing mail was placed in a mailbag hung on a hook alongside the track, so that it could be grabbed without the train having to stop.
After it closed, the Romulus train station was finally sold “for a song” of just $5 in spring 1960 to Harry Coleman of Romulus. He tore it down, salvaging framing lumber, plank flooring and siding. He also got at least 1.5 tons of pea coal that had been stored in the building. With the help of his son, the demolition took less than two weeks.
Items found in the walls and partitions of the razed building included 1907 freight bills. These freight bills showed transport of a barrel of whisky from Rochester to a local hotel for a fee of 60 cents for 400 pounds; $1 to transport a 1,500-pound grain binder; and a fee of $1.26 to transport a kitchen range weighing 475 pounds.
What has been written about this Romulus train station and Leo J. Flynn — one of the dedicated longtime employees of the Lehigh Valley Railroad — was mirrored in many of the railroad stations and employees throughout the Finger Lakes. Today, they are just memories, but certainly fond ones.