Who remembers taking Sunday drives with their parents and noticing historic marker signs along the roadside? My parents often did this, encouraging us to learn something along the way. Sometimes we even got an ice cream as we drove miles over Chemung County’s back roads.
I had a particularly memorable experience when we stopped to read one, stretch our legs and look over the bluff nearby. At the base of the historic marker was a pile of what I took to be pebbles. I picked one up (as 8-year-olds do) to throw over the bank, only to find they were actually charcoal briquettes that were grey with ash. I don’t remember what the marker said but I do recall telling my father “Drive faster Daddy. It doesn’t hurt when you go fast,” as I held my hand out the window of our 1960-something station wagon all the way home.
An article by Phillip Lord Jr. on the New York State Education Department website states that a historic marker program was started in New York State circa 1923 in anticipation of the 150th anniversary of the American Revolution. Most of New York’s historic markers were erected from 1926-36. Historic documentation would be filed with the state in order to place a marker on a certain site. At that time, a marker could cost as little as $2 because of the state funding. Around 1939 active state funding for this program stopped, but the Education Department and Office of State History continue to actively coordinate these projects. Often the markers were funded by the Daughters of the American Revolution, local towns or local historical societies.
In 1960 the Education Department was officially reestablished as the entity responsible for erecting and maintaining the markers. Oversized “Historic Area Markers” seen at Thruway rest stops are from this time period. Small markers remained unfunded and were seen as inappropriate for major highways. This law was repealed in 1966 and the function was transferred to the Office of State History. This office encouraged local communities to undertake their own historic marker projects.
It was suggested, however, that privately funded markers have a different design and color from the “official” blue and gold state markers. This was generally ignored and the only real way to tell is an up-close inspection. Many will state on the bottom line where the marker’s funding was obtained. Some towns created their own “color scheme” to comply with the suggestions. From the 1950s to the 1970s no state funding was available , although placement of the markers continued to be encouraged with oversight by the Office of State History to ensure accurate information.
New York does not currently manage a historic marker program but local historical societies and historians are fortunate to be able fund new markers through grants by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The foundation has a process that rotates application deadlines through all the counties in New York as well as funding markers for national special projects like women’s suffrage, historic transportation, the National Register of Historic Places and folklore (Legends and Lore Markers). Funds are available to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions and local, state and federal government entities. Municipal historians or local historical organizations can apply for a marker on behalf of and with the permission of the property owner. Many markers are placed at national sites as well as in Ohio, where a separate program is available.
In Marion we have taken advantage of this program to request four historic markers. One has been placed in front of the location of the old Newark-Marion Railway Depot. The other three will be installed and dedicated this spring. We have one to mark the location of the old Grange building (now the library); another to mark the location of the first fire hall (now the Town Hall) and one to place in front of the home of former New York State Assemblyman, Civil War surgeon, doctor and pharmacist Dr. Allen Steele Russell. The markers’ total cost exceeds $4,000; we can’t thank the William G. Pomeroy Foundation enough for sponsoring them.
As the Wayne County Bicentennial committee gears up, you will notice more of these markers being placed as local historians and historical societies also take advantage of the Pomeroy program. Another place to see markers from around the state is the Facebook group page “Historic Markers and the Places They Represent in New York State.” A local resource is the waynehistorians.org website, where you can make a walking or driving tour of historic markers in Wayne County by selecting “Explore” and choosing your parameters.
History doesn’t have to be a mystery. It’s all around us and these markers offer a tantalizing glimpse of the past.