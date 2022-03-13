Have you ever driven down the road that was once known as Reservation Road? If you have proceeded south from Seneca Falls on Route 414, you have. Actually, there are several Reservation Roads in New York state — just google those words to see them.
How Reservation Road came about in Seneca County is the focus of this article.
Just a short distance south of Seneca Falls, at the corner of Route 414 and Tom Allen Road, there is an historic marker titled “Reservation Road.” That marker was funded by the New York State Education Department and erected in 1932, at the request of some local group. In 2020, Seneca County paid to have that weathered marker repainted so that its wording can be clearly read. The marker is basically the only visible evidence of what once was this area’s Reservation Road.
In the Treaty of Albany of 1789, the Cayuga Nation ceded to the state of New York all of the Cayugas’ lands, except specified reservations. The largest “reserved” reservation was approximately 100 square miles on the east and west sides of Cayuga Lake, with the western boundary running about three miles west of Cayuga Lake’s west shore. That western boundary line is the present location of Route 414 from Seneca Falls to the Romulus-Varick town line.
That 1789 pact helped clear the way for New York state to proceed to “award” the other parts of present-day Seneca County to New York state veterans for their service in the American Revolutionary War. The deed records for the properties immediately west of this Cayuga Reservation make reference to being part of some military lot number.
This road was an old Indian path, basically running south from present-day Seneca Falls to the present-day Romulus-Varick town line, and became known as the Reservation Road. The old path evolved into a more travel-worn “road” — logically widened, and with some improvement for wagons and carriages — as more and more European-American (White) settlers made extensive use of it to avoid trespassing on the Cayugas’ lands inside the reservation boundary.
In a 1795 treaty, the Cayugas ceded to New York state the Cayuga Reservation lands on both sides of Cayuga Lake. This came after the New Military Tract lots had been granted to Revolutionary War veterans. The state then proceeded to sell off lots within the former Cayuga Reservation. Deeds to those former Cayuga Reservation lands make reference to being a certain reservation lot number.
With more and more travel on this dirt “Reservation Road,” there was growing need for improvements to the road itself.
In 1850, C.W. Seely and Jacob Chamberlain were authorized by the state Legislature to lay a “plank road” extending from Seneca Falls south to Bearytown (the present-day hamlet of Fayette). Capital stock was issued in shares of $50, with much of that stock purchased by farmers along the road. The new plank road became a “toll road,” with people paying a fee to travel on it, thus leading to an expected profit for the stockholders.
However, the planks of this new toll road were not durable, being laid upon oak stringers and composed of elm and soft maple. The planks soon began to break up. Not surprisingly, the value of the stock shares depreciated to less than 40% of their face value. Within eight years, this plank road became worthless. The wooden remnants were removed and the road became just a dirt road again for many years.
The toll house is another interesting part about Reservation Road. Its exact location has been disputed. The historic marker says that the “toll gate” was at the historic marker’s location. Recent research has indicated there was a “toll house” about three-quarters of a mile north of Bearytown. This toll house was like the toll houses on many toll roads of that time: The road itself passed through the open portion of the toll house, and the major part of the building was a residence for the toll collector’s family.
Apparently, the last tolls were collected in 1875. Of course, the toll house no longer exists.
In time, the Reservation Road going from Bearytown south to Ovid was improved with stone gravel and became known as Ovid Stone Road. In the early 1950s, New York state Route 414 was realigned to bypass the hamlet of Romulus to the east, meaning that the entire road from Ovid to Seneca Falls — the former Reservation Road, with its extension to the south end of the town of Romulus — was now New York state Route 414.