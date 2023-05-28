The earliest newspaper published in Geneva can be tracked to April 1797 — which, for a village that was not yet incorporated, is pretty impressive.
According to later histories published in the papers, Charles Williamson “induced” Lucius Carey, a newspaper publisher from Newburgh, to sell his business and move to Geneva — promising him a house and location for his business. Having forwarded all his printing materials by water, Carey was annoyed when he arrived in Geneva and found that his house was unfinished and there was no space for an office. He sat idle until April 1797, when the first volume of the Ontario Gazette and Genesee Advertiser was published.
Carey didn’t stay in Geneva long. As Canandaigua flourished, he moved his business there a year and a half later. Despite a brief run of The Impartial Observer and Seneca Museum by Eben Eaton in 1800, Geneva would go without a regular paper until 1806. Printer James Bogert established his printing business in 1806, running the Expositor until 1809, when the name would change to the Geneva Gazette, and maintained a weekly paper until 1833.
The Geneva Gazette would pass through several hands, but by 1839 it would be deemed an unprofitable business venture. Other publishers tried their hands at newspapers, including the Geneva Palladium, which ran from 1816 to 1828 and also was owned by different partnerships. Shorter ventures included the Geneva Chronicle, Geneva American, Independent American, Miscellaneous Register, Geneva Daily Review, and the News Letter. Others launched magazines such as the Christian Magazine (Bogert, 1832-1854) and Young Ladies’ Mirror (1834-35).
Eventually, the Geneva Courier was established in 1830 by H.C. Merrill and the Geneva Gazette in 1845 by Ira and Stephen Parker, with Stephen the sole owner by 1852. These papers became rivals, split by the opposing political views of their publishers. According to a TIME magazine article (Nov. 5, 2018), it wasn’t just Geneva — American newspapers were proudly partisan for much of our history. The stories they chose to cover were often biased. Tracking down information on immigrants and Blacks has been difficult in our research over the years because the Geneva papers were run mainly by and for white men.
Potshots
The Geneva Courier was devoted to the Republican party, regularly running the party candidates below the masthead in every issue. Meanwhile, the staunchly Democratic Geneva Gazette hated the Geneva Courier and mocked Republican candidates regularly. They even took aim at each other, publishing articles that would deride the other based on their poor reporting of events, political views, and even personal jibes at the editor or supporters of the other paper. The Geneva Gazette’s editor, Stephen Parker, even got into a physical altercation with the editor of the rival Geneva Chronicle in 1862.
What stands out in the Geneva Courier’s history is a quote included below the masthead in many of their volumes: “No more compromises with slavery-No more slave territory-No more slave states.” On the other hand, the Geneva Gazette mocked soon-to-be President Lincoln in 1861 for his fear of assassination by traveling in secret to his inauguration — a fear that would come true just years later. By then, the paper walked back those views by paying tribute to Lincoln after his death.
The Gazette and Courier remained the most successful papers until 1895, when a new daily paper was started called the Geneva Daily Times. The Gazette published that it had “no ill feeling born of jealousy against the newcomer … but that he will” lose patronage for sure. This would be a false assumption by Parker, who would die in 1901, leaving ownership of the paper to his brother, Edgar Parker. Edgar, already publishing the Geneva Advertiser, would merge the two papers into the Advertiser-Gazette, which would close after Edgar’s death in 1914.
Meanwhile, the Geneva Daily Times flourished. In 1898, W.A. Gracey would buy out half the interest in the paper and, in 1903, the paper would begin consolidating with other local papers. In the end, the Geneva Printing Co. was formed to take over seven local newspapers, including the Geneva Courier.
The merger was reflective of a larger trend in America. Waves of newspaper mergers and closings meant each city had fewer papers, and overt partisanship meant alienating a large portion of a city’s audience (TIME, 2018). With the closure of the Advertiser-Gazette, the Geneva Daily Times became the largest newspaper in Geneva, covering not just Geneva, but surrounding villages and towns as well.
In 1906, Samuel B. Williams bought more than half the stock in the Geneva Printing Co., becoming W.A. Gracey’s partner until the latter’s death in 1927. Samuel’s son, George B. Williams, had started at the paper soon after his father; following his father’s death he continued to run the company with Gracey. When Gracey died in 1944, two of his sons were serving as officers of the company. George Williams would purchase their interests in 1955 to become president and publisher. It was this year that “Daily” was dropped from the title to become the Geneva Times.
When George Williams died in 1966, his son, Sam, took over the paper and oversaw its transition as it became more regional, rather than solely focused on Geneva. In 1977, the name was changed again to the Finger Lakes Times and, despite being sold to Independent Publications Inc. in 1988 and again to Community Media Group in 1998, the name remains the same.
There have also been other smaller papers and magazines that represent Geneva’s history. My personal favorite title is The Asteroid, of which we have only a few copies from the 1880s and no explanation for the choice of name.