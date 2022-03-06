The Schnirel Block at 94 Seneca St. was built in 1899 by Geneva contractor Reinhold A. Schnirel. According to a Geneva Daily Times article, the building was officially opened “to much excitement” on Oct. 17, 1899; the five-story-high structure was fire-resistant and also included the city’s first passenger elevator.
An article in the Aug.11, 1899, Geneva Gazette informed the public that the building was 78 feet tall, 45 by 90 feet at its base, and had five floors. The building was heated by steam, lighted by gas and electricity, and had the best-quality plate glass windows. The first floor was divided into two retail spaces, both of which already were rented. Floors 2-4 were divided into office spaces, and the fifth floor was to be a hall, suitable for dancing and/or club space. There were two well-equipped toilets on each floor and, of course, the elevator which ran from the first to the fifth floor, using water.
One anecdote in an article published by the Times to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the building’s opening told of an elevator operator who reluctantly took visitors from one floor to the next; he sometimes encouraged potential passengers to take the stairs because “it takes too darn much water to run this thing.”
How did a water-operated elevator work?
According to a description found online, a “hydraulic elevator is supported by a heavy piston, moving in a cylinder and is operated by the water (or oil) pressure produced by pumps. In 1852, American inventor Elisha Otis moved to Yonkers, N.Y. to work for the bedstead firm of Maize & Burns.”
Although Geneva had many beautiful buildings at this time, one newspaper clipping from the Aug. 11, 1899, Geneva Gazette called the Schnirel Building “an adornment to Seneca Street.”
The construction of the building did not go as smoothly as Schnirel hoped, though. A dispute with the mason’s union, reported in the April 14, 1899, Geneva Daily Times, mentions how a mason’s crew of Mr. Nagel’s (one of two contractors hired to lay the building’s foundation) refused to work without orders from the union. Nagel’s men were being paid $3 a day for 10 hours’ work, and the masons wanted at least $3 per day for nine hours’ work. President Hancock and Secretary Williams of the mason’s union confirmed that masons “everywhere” were only working nine hours a day and earning more than Schnirel was paying. Furthermore, union rules forbid the men from working more than nine hours a day.
Schnirel felt the union leaders were taking advantage of him and that a concession this big would cause him to lose money! He felt he had always treated his workers fairly and would continue to do so. At this point, the union stated that if Schnirel didn’t agree to their demands no union man would work on his job.
Early in the 1940s, the Schnirel Block was leased by the National Housing Agency and converted into apartments. Because the U.S. government had assigned Geneva a quota of providing 200 rental units to house war workers from the Seneca Army Depot and the Sampson Naval training base, making apartments in the Schnirel building brought Geneva closer to that quota. The NHA took possession of the building on Aug. 1, 1943, and converted the upper floors into 16 apartments that were rented for $45 to $60 a month.
Reinhold A. Schnirel died at age 83 on May 11, 1939, after a brief illness; he is buried in Glenwood Cemetery. His company built 300 buildings over the course of 50 years. He served as alderman for city Ward 1 and was a supporter of Geneva becoming a city, installing a sewer system and purchasing the water works.
The Schnirel Block at 94 Seneca St. still stands. Today, the first floor is home to Eddie O’Brien’s Grille.