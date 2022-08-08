In January of 1966, representatives of Wolcott, Red Creek and North Rose met to discuss the possibility of a merger for a new school district.
Current high school enrollment was low, totaling 895 between the three schools in grades 9-12. There were 346 high school students at Wolcott, 213 at North Rose and 336 at Red Creek. An editorial comment in the March 31, 1966 issue of the Lake Shore News noted “In the modern space age, there is no reason to cling to the days of the little red schoolhouse. What was good enough in the 30’s, is no longer good enough for today. High School facilities in all three communities are sadly out of date.” “Protests about losing individuality don’t make much sense when the State Education Department originally called for the combination of North Rose and Wolcott alone. Red Creek was added later at the request of Red Creek!”
The argument was for the largest high school in Wayne County, with state aid paying 95 percent and lower school taxes overall. The state had passed an incentive aid package the previous year.
Ultimately, Red Creek opted out and a merger proposal involving North Rose and Wolcott was approved to go to vote in December of 1966.
A public vote was held on April 10, 1967, and voters approved the proposal 710-205. The site that was selected was the old Henderson Farm property in North Rose, with the old homestead used as a district office until it was torn down and the office was moved to the main building. This property was north of Salter Road and south of Buchanan on a 130-acre lot.
In clearing the land, stones from around the property had been placed in a wall. In a building structure inventory form done by the Division of Historic Preservation in 1974, it was described as “an extensive example of one of the few remaining stone dry walls in the County, witness to enormous effort and energy expended in clearing the land.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 24, 1969, with speeches by Robert Oaks, president of the North Rose student council; Isaac Provo, president of the Wolcott student council; and John C. Stuck, president of the North Rose-Wolcott Board of Education, who raised the first shovel full of soil.
While the building was being built, K-6 students who were in the North Rose Elementary and Florentine Hendrick schools stayed at their respective buildings. Students in grades 7-8 moved into the North Rose school and those in grads 9-12 attended the Leavenworth school.
Some interesting tidbits from this time period. School lunches for grades K-6 cost 30 cents and were 35 cents for grades 7-12. All extra milk was 3 cents. School board meetings were held at 8 p.m. on the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month. The superintendent of schools was Robert Helmer and previous Superintendents Reginald Crouse and Paul Edinger were kept on as associate superintendents. The School Board President was John C. Stuck and the vice president was Warren E. Baldridge.
The district also held two sessions of adult education. Starting in 1964, it was apparent that due to the changing needs of the workforce, incorporation of technology and increasing global competition, these classes were needed to address adult illiteracy.
On Nov. 21, 1971, the dedication and open house commenced. In attendance were the new High School Principal Nelson Wellspeak and Vice Principal James McGinn, as well as special guests Ronald Wilcox (the Student Council president) and Hollis Chapin (the vice president). The school was designed for an open education. The library and cafeterias were open on the sides allowing students to walk in and out. A pool was also built. At first, there was difficulty acclimating and there were occasional student walkouts. North Rose and Wolcott had been sports rivals for years, so relationships between the students and teachers needed to develop. Academically, more executive courses were offered and advanced placement courses introduced. The school also offered more competitive sports with girls’ teams being included.
As a 1995 North Rose-Wolcott High School graduate, I’m thankful for this merger and the beautiful sprawling campus that resulted, although I’m sure not all students of the time would have said the same.
Miller is the town of Rose historian.