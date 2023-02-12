The year 1823 — yes, 200 years ago — was a significant one in the history of Seneca County.
The most momentous event was on April 11, 1823, when a new New York state law removed the towns of Galen and Wolcott from Seneca County and made them part of the newly created Wayne County. With this action, Seneca County’s present size (i.e. the northern and southern boundaries with neighboring counties) was established as we know it today.
With that geographical change came the need for a new Seneca County judge. Judge David Arne Jr. was from Galen, so on April 20, 1823, John Watkins was appointed as Arne’s replacement as Seneca County judge.
This removal of the towns of Galen and Wolcott from Seneca County was controversial. On Jan. 13, 1823, a gathering of local inhabitants at the Quartus Knight’s Hotel approved a resolution opposed the proposed dismemberment of Seneca County. On April 2, the Waterloo Republican newspaper noted that the state Senate had postponed its consideration of the bill to create a new county from parts of Ontario and Seneca counties. The newspaper’s editor said he was “credibly informed” that at numerous meetings in the town of Galen 156 of 170 residents had voted against the proposed division of Seneca County. He went on to report that Wolcott was decidedly opposed to the measure and that the same feeling of opposition existed in the four Ontario County towns directly impacted by the formation of the new Wayne County.
Of course, there were some more typical happenings that year. On May 29, 1823, T.R. Cook and William B. Hall offered a $15 reward for the apprehension of Abraham Vosburgh. Five weeks earlier, Vosburgh had hired a mare from Cook for a trip to Penfield and borrowed a saddle from Hall,but had not returned them. The reward money was to be paid when the thief was surrendered to the Seneca County jail.
That incident was preceded by another similar event several months earlier. On Jan. 22, 1823, James Boohall — who had escaped from the Ovid jail — was apprehended in Chenango County after he had stolen a horse and visited his family. On Feb. 19, 1823, Boohall was sentenced to six years in prison.
An April 2, 1823, newspaper article reported that a seminary for young ladies in Waterloo was being run by Mrs. Newall. Instruction topics included grammatical construction of the English language, geography, writing, arithmetic and plain and ornamental needlework for $6; drawing for $1; reading, spelling and plain needlework for $4. Board and lodging would cost $20; and washing $3. Each young lady was to furnish her own bedding and towels.
In 1823, the village of Waterloo had 100 houses, the “elegant” county courthouse, a brick hotel 70 feet square, five taverns and six stores. As for the canal on the Seneca River, there were two locks in Waterloo, each with a 10-foot lift. There were three locks in Seneca Falls.
Nine people died in Waterloo during 1823. One was between the ages of 1 and 5; one between 20 and 30 years old; two between 30 and 40; three between 40 and 50; one between 50 and 60; and one between 60 and 70. One person each died in the months of April, May, July, August, October and December, with three dying in September. Two died of “inflammatory fever” and in one case the cause was unknown. One died of typhus, two died of “bilious fever,” three died of consumption and one died of “intemperance.”
A June 3, 1823, newspaper article reported that the Hessian fly was plaguing the county’s farmers.
On Oct. 22, 1823, the schooner “Mary and Hannah,” with Captain Jackson in charge, passed through the locks at Waterloo. The boat was laden with produce from John H. Osborne & Co. from Hector Falls and was headed to New York City. It was believed to be the first boat that left Seneca Lake to make its way to New York City on the portions of the Erie Canal that were operational at that time.
Sometime in 1823 the beams of a new Presbyterian Church building at Stark and Williams streets in Waterloo collapsed while construction was taking place, falling on a number of workmen. Lorin Yells was killed and Deacon Isaac Rose was severely injured and crippled for life. The new Presbyterian Church was dedicated on Sept. 30, 1823. In later years the property was used by the Methodist Protestant Society, the missionaries of the Latter-day Saints (Mormon) church and then became school property.
These varied tidbits about Seneca County help us reflect on just how much things can change in 200 years.
Walt Gable is the Seneca County historian.