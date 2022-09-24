As Seneca County historian, I often get asked about some fine point in the various treaties or agreements made with the Cayuga Indians regarding their impact on present Seneca County. Because there are several key agreements, it can be difficult to keep the details clear.
Hopefully, this column will help.
At the end of the French and Indian War (Seven Years War), the government of victorious Great Britain established a temporary Proclamation of 1763 Line. This line, largely centered on the Appalachian Mountains, prohibited American colonists from proceeding west of the line into the lands reserved for the American Indian tribes.
In an effort to make a permanent replacement to this temporary Proclamation Line, Great Britain and the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee) agreed to the Treaty of Fort Stanwix Line in 1768. This line prohibited American colonial settlement in present New York west of present-day Utica. With U.S. independence gained in the American Revolution, this treaty became obsolete.
The 1783 Treaty of Paris — officially ending the American Revolution — established the Mississippi River as the western boundary of the United States. This treaty was negotiated without any input from the various Indian tribes. That meant that there would have to be negotiations with the Iroquois Nations in New York. Another complication was that Massachusetts was claiming much of western New York. The 1783 Treaty of Hartford resolved these conflicting land claims by providing for the surveying of a Pre-emption Line that provided Massachusetts would have “pre-emption rights” to negotiate with the Iroquois in lands west of the line, and that lands east of the line would become New York’s planned New Military Tract. All of present Seneca County was east of the Pre-emption Line.
The Articles of Confederation (the governing document preceding the Constitution) stated that the U.S. Congress possessed the right for “regulating the trade and managing the affairs with the Indians, not members of any of the states ... ” New York Gov. George Clinton interpreted that wording as not prohibiting the state from entering into agreements with Iroquois within New York’s boundaries. Thus, the state began negotiating a series of treaties and land transactions with the Oneida, Tuscarora, Onondaga and Cayuga nations.
The Cayugas
In 1789 at Albany, New York state concluded a contract with the Cayugas that greatly reduced their lands but protected the hunting and fishing rights for the Cayuga people. On Feb. 25, 1789, in a treaty concluded at Fort Stanwix, the Cayuga Nation sold 3 million acres to New York. This was all of the Cayuga lands with the exception of 64,015 acres (100 square miles) and two smaller tracts (the Rychman Square Mile and the Cayuga Ferry Square Mile). The approximately 64,000 acres became known as the Cayuga Reservation. In present Seneca County, this reservation extended as far west as Route 414 and as far south as the Varick-Romulus town line.
On Nov. 11, 1794, representatives of the Six Nations of the Iroquois and Thomas Pickering (on behalf of the United States) signed the Treaty of Canandaigua. This was one of the first treaties that the United States, under its new Constitution, negotiated with any Indian tribes. In this treaty, the United States and the Six Nations established “peace and friendship” and affirmed Haudenosaunee land rights in New York.
In 1790, the U.S. Congress passed the Trade and Intercourse Act, which forbade states to make treaties with Indians. This legislation was based on more specific wording in the new Constitution than in the Articles of Confederation in terms of who (the national government or the states?) could make treaties with Indians. The Constitution in Article 1 stated that only Congress has the power “To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes ...”
Basically disregarding the 1790 Trade and Intercourse Act, New York entered into a new agreement with the Cayugas on July 27, 1795, in the so-called Treaty of Cayuga Ferry. The Cayugas gave up their lands bordering Cayuga Lake (the Cayuga Reservation), except two square miles where Union Springs is located and one square mile known as the “Mine Reservation.” Because this agreement was not made with a federal government official present and not ratified by Congress, this Cayuga Ferry Treaty did not comply with the Trade and Intercourse Act of 1790.
The federal government viewed this “so-called Treaty of Cayuga Ferry” as invalid. Secretary of War Timothy Pickering had written to Attorney General William Bradford about New York engaging with the Cayugas for a new agreement. Bradford responded that no sale of land by any Indian tribe was valid unless it was entered into by the federal government. That had prompted Pickering to write to Israel Chapin Jr. — who was going to be present for the talks at Cayuga Ferry — to instruct Chapin to warn the Cayugas “that any bargain they make at such a treaty will be void.” Chapin didn’t receive those instructions until he signed the Cayuga Ferry agreement merely as a witness.
Nevertheless, on Nov. 1, 1796, New York State Surveyor-General Simeon DeWitt began the sale of Cayuga Reservation lands. Then, on Feb. 26, 1807, the Cayugas ceded all of their remaining land (some 3,200 acres) to New York state for $4,800.
Much of the discussion so far has dealt with agreements reached between New York and Cayuga Iroquois. On Nov. 11, 1794, the United States and the Six Nations of the Iroquois signed the Treaty of Canandaigua.
Article 1 of this Treaty stated, “Peace and friendship are hereby firmly established, and shall be perpetual, between the United States and the Six Nations.”
In Article 2, the United States acknowledged the lands reserved to the Oneida, Onondaga and Cayuga Nations in their respective treaties with the New York state; also, the United States pledged it would never claim or disturb those agreements, and that the said Indian reservations shall “remain theirs, until they choose to sell the same to the people of the United States, who have the right to purchase.” This latter wording only applies to those treaties that New York made with any of the Six Nations prior to this 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua. In other words, this Treaty of Canandaigua doesn’t apply to the 1795 Treaty of Cayuga Ferry or the 1807 agreement. The Treaty of Canandaigua is also known as the Pickering Treaty and the Calico Treaty. The latter name stems from the fact that treaty provided for the U.S. to make an annual payment of goods totaling a certain amount and those annual payments early on consisted mostly of calico-patterned cloth. President George Washington added his signature to the treaty on Jan. 21, 1795, and it was approved by the U.S. Congress. Contemporary Iroquois consider the Treaty of Canandaigua to be the basis of their continuing sovereign status.
This information should be considered a handy reference (or quick summary) in trying to remember the various treaties and agreements with the Iroquois — and especially the Cayuga Nation —that have direct importance to Seneca County.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.