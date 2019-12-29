“More history? Don’t you have enough already?”
Collecting local history is about quality as much as quantity. The Geneva Historical Society has many resources to use in educational programs and exhibits, but we’re always aware of the things we don’t have. We wish we had photographs, letters, objects and clothes that represented more people in Geneva.
The first photo process, the daguerreotype, was invented in 1839. It required long exposure times and was mostly used for portraits. Like all new technology, it was expensive at first. The price of a portrait dropped as the process improved and more photographers offered their services. Still, cost limited who was photographed and would survive in history. (Identification has always been a problem. If no one writes down a name, the face survives but the person is lost.)
The James G. Vail photograph collection from the 1870s has the Historical Society’s earliest images of buildings. He documented downtown streets and buildings, churches, the lakefront, trains and steamboats. Geneva was smaller back then, so his house and neighborhood photos don’t show many of the streets we know today.
In 1888, George Eastman’s first Kodak camera made anyone a photographer. It came with 100 exposures of pre-loaded film. The camera was sent to Kodak and the customer received the photos and the camera with new film. In 1900, the Brownie was introduced for $1 to appeal to more people. Theoretically, anyone, regardless of race or class, could capture their families’ special events. Scrapbooking experienced its first wave of popularity; some of them made it into local museums, but many did not.
P.B. Oakley, who covered Geneva for the Syracuse Herald-Journal newspaper from 1939 to 1971, donated thousands of local photos to the Historical Society. Like Vail, he photographed many businesses, from downtown to neighborhood stores to the Town & Country Plaza. He visited schools, service and fraternal organizations, and industries. Even so, there were many Genevans and events that weren’t recorded.
How do we want to improve our photo collection? We wish we had more images from the 1980s to the present. A stumbling block in soliciting recent history is the belief, “If I can remember it, it’s not old enough to be in a museum.” However, people in their early 30s want to remember their childhood in the late 1990s and early 2000s. These photos remind all of us how much things have changed in a decade or two.
We wish we had more pictures of religious groups and celebrations. We have photos of mainline Christian church celebrations but we don’t have images of the smaller churches or African-American and Latino congregations. Although Geneva’s Jewish community is well over a century old, we have few photos of bar and bat mitzvahs, Hanukkah and other celebrations.
As people buy houses in the city and think about renovations, they often ask us for old photos. Beyond what were considered the “nice streets,” we have few photos showing houses. Rex Tracy took many slides of Cherry and Oak streets, where he lived, and surrounding streets. An outdoor picture of children in their Easter clothes also documented the houses and street. There are probably many such photos in family collections that we would like to have.
We are always interested in more family photos. Graduations, weddings, birthdays, and entering or returning from the armed forces are just a few categories of family events. There are cultural traditions around milestone birthdays and annual events. Do you have photos from a quinceañera party, or the Feast of Seven Fishes?
We want to represent everyone who lives in Geneva, but we only have what is donated. If you’re unsure if we would want something you have, please give us a call. While we are happy to take original photos, we can also scan and return them. Help us tell your story.
Marks is curator of collections at the Geneva Historical Society.