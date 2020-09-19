This past spring, the Geneva Historical Society created a video to honor the Rev. Dr. Alger Adams, Hobart College’s first African-American graduate in 1932. Although he was given a scholarship, the college refused him a room on campus when officials saw he was Black. There is little information about Adams’ time at the college, so the Historical Society presented his story in the context of Geneva at that time.
In September 1928 when Adams arrived from Omaha, Neb., Geneva was a prosperous city on the rise. Railroads brought freight and people to the city from eight directions. There were about 18,000 residents and 28 industries. There were 67 grocery stores, 23 clothing stores and 11 shoe stores — many of them side by side on Exchange Street.
Hobart College had celebrated its centennial in 1922 and William Smith College was 20 years old. Hobart had 310 men and William Smith had 156 women. The Rev. Murray Bartlett was the Colleges’ president.
African-Americans have been part of Geneva longer than either college. In the 1780s they came to the village, both free and enslaved. Slavery was legal in New York state until 1827. People were freed before that date as cheaper labor became available. An African-American neighborhood grew on the western edge of town. In 1856, parts of High and West streets were almost exclusively Black-owned.
More African-Americans came to town after the Civil War, but left by 1900. By 1930 there were only 30 families in Geneva. Those that stayed had homes that had been passed down in their families. Work options were limited to service jobs. Men and women worked for prosperous families as domestic servants, cooks and chauffeurs. Industrial jobs were closed to Blacks except for janitors. Men were needed to deliver packages among railroad stations, businesses and homes.
The Ku Klux Klan had a national resurgence in the 1920s. Although it declined after 1925 when its leader was convicted of murdering a white woman, it remained active around Geneva. In 1926, 2,000 members gathered at a farm west of the city. The next year, about 300 Klan members paraded through downtown streets. Smaller meetings continued in the area through the late 1920s.
For African-Americans in Geneva, college was often a dream unrealized. Those who succeeded had to move away to find jobs. The three Black Geneva High School graduates between 1928 and 1932 all listed colleges as their future plans, but none were able to go.
Hobart students interacted with the Black community on a service level, both on and off campus. Art Kenney’s shoe shine shop was a popular place with students. Kenney did many jobs around the college: bartending at the president’s house, serving punch at student dances and closing buildings at night. Henry McDonald was an athletic trainer and janitor at the college in the 1920s. So few, if any, students may have been prepared for seeing an African-American student as an equal.
Geneva’s African-American families helped Adams when Hobart turned him away from campus. For a time, he lived with the Scott family at 24 Dorchester Ave. He also lived with Joe and Nettie Dugan at 142 High St., they later became godparents to Adams’ daughter Patricia. After his first year, the college offered him a dorm room but he decided to stay with those who had befriended him.
Although Adams had a scholarship, he needed jobs to support himself. Patricia Adams remembers that he was a cleaner on campus and washed dishes at a restaurant. The 1932 Echo wrote, “Walgreen’s [drugstore] and [washing] windows galore kept him from starving, and the wolf from the door.”
In 1932 Adams graduated magna cum laude and was a member of the national honor society Phi Beta Kappa. With majors in Greek, English and psychology, Adams entered the General Theological Seminary in Manhattan. In addition to his ministry, Adams and his wife Jessie bought The Westchester County Press in 1950 to serve the African-American community. He was active in the civil rights movement, and was a novelist and painter. Adams died in 1992 at the age of 82.
In 1983, the Colleges recognized Adams with an honorary doctorate of divinity degree. The annual Alger Adams Excellence Award Dinner honors academically successful students of color and international students.